Monona Grove, McFarland react to new CDC guidance on masks in schools

The masking landscape for the 2021-22 school year continues to fluctuate as the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) provides new recommendations related to COVID-19.
CDC representatives released Tuesday, July 27 they are now recommending that all who enter school buildings next school year, regardless of vaccination status, should wear a face mask.
An official statement from the CDC website reads “CDC recommends universal indoor masking for all teachers, staff, students, and visitors to K-12 schools, regardless of vaccination status. Children should return to full-time in-person learning in the fall with layered prevention strategies in place.”
Following the CDC’s July 27 announcement, staff at Monona Grove School District said they’re still working out specifics on mask rules for this fall, but are taking public health guidance into consideration.
“In addition to considering the recommendations of our local and national health agencies, we are consulting directly with a team of doctors from UW Pediatrics as we develop our plans,” said Katy Byrnes Kaiser, director of communications and community engagement for Monona Grove schools.
The district will release more detailed information on their updated masking policy during the week of Aug. 9, Brynes Kaiser confirmed.
In McFarland, Superintendent Wayne Anderson said the school board is planning on discussing the district’s 2021-22 mask protocol at its Monday, Aug. 2 meeting. More details will follow after that, he said.