Offers go here

Sign Up

Sign up with

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Thank you .

Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

OK
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
hot
MCFARLAND BOYS HOCKEY

McFarland boys hockey defeats Stoughton, loses to Oregon

  • 1 min to read

Three third-period goals by Oregon helped the Panthers pull away with a 6-3 victory over McFarland on Friday, Dec. 3.

A goal at 1:29 in the first period by Edgar Nieto with assists by Simeon Dosher and Aidan Letherberry put Oregon in the lead. The Panthers pushed their lead to 2-0 after Andrew Jicha scored with assists from Kyle Rohrer and Joe Roemer scored at 2:49 in the first period.

Oregon went up 3-0 at 7:15 with Roemer scoring on a power play, assisted by Jicha and Rohrer.

McFarland added a goal at 8:02 in the first with senior Aiden Gabrielse scoring off an assist from junior Payton Hauge. Gabrielse scored at 7:35 in the second period off a power play, assisted by senior Chase Quelle and sophomore Mason Pommerening. The Spartans tied the game off a power play with Hauge scoring on assists from freshman Ty Paulios and sophomore Drew Snyder.

Simon Dosher scored on a short-handed goal to put Oregon back in the lead at 1:01 in the third. Letherberry put Oregon up 5-3 off assists from Jicha and Roemer at 5:53 in the third. Rohrer added the sixth goal at 15:32 off assists from Jicha and Roemer.

Senior goalie Jaden Devous had 20 saves in the loss. McFarland drops to 1-2 on the season.

McFarland 3, Oregon 6

M — 1 2 0 3

O — 3 0 3 6

1st period

O- Edgar Nieto (Simeon Dosher, Aidan Letherberry), 1:29. O- Andrew Jicha (Kyle Rohrer, Joe Roemer), 2:49. O- Joe Roemer (Andrew Jicha, Kyle Rohrer), PP, 7:15. M- Aiden Gabrielse (Payton Hauge), 8:42).

2nd period

M- Aiden Gabrielse (Chase Quelle, Mason Pommerening) PP, 7:35. M- Payton Hauge (Ty Paulios, Drew Snyder) PP, 16:13.

3rd period

O- Simeon Dosher, short handed, 1:01. O- Logan Letherberry (Andrew Jicha, Joe Roemer), 5:53. O- Kyle Rohrer (Andrew Jicha, Joe Roemer), 15:32.

McFarland 5

Stoughton 1

Seniors Simeon Pommerening and Aiden Gabrielse each recorded three points in a McFarland 5-1 victory over Stoughton on Tuesday, Nov. 30.

Pommerening scored in the first period off an assist from junior Tegan O’Brien.

Stoughton tied the game with Deven Johnson scoring a goal. Pommerening then found senior Aiden Gabrielse, who gave the Spartans a 2-1 lead. Senior Chase Quelle scored, making it 3-1, off assists from Pommerening and Gabrielse.

In the third period, Gabrielse scored on a power play with assists from junior Cal DeChambeau and sophomore Mason Pommerening. Alexander Gabrielse moved the lead to 5-1 with Mason Pommerening and freshman William Reay providing the assists.

The Spartans outshot the Vikings 41-10 with senior goalie Jaden Devous providing nine saves.

Tags

Recommended for you