McFarland boys hockey defeats Stoughton, loses to Oregon

Three third-period goals by Oregon helped the Panthers pull away with a 6-3 victory over McFarland on Friday, Dec. 3.
A goal at 1:29 in the first period by Edgar Nieto with assists by Simeon Dosher and Aidan Letherberry put Oregon in the lead. The Panthers pushed their lead to 2-0 after Andrew Jicha scored with assists from Kyle Rohrer and Joe Roemer scored at 2:49 in the first period.
Oregon went up 3-0 at 7:15 with Roemer scoring on a power play, assisted by Jicha and Rohrer.
McFarland added a goal at 8:02 in the first with senior Aiden Gabrielse scoring off an assist from junior Payton Hauge. Gabrielse scored at 7:35 in the second period off a power play, assisted by senior Chase Quelle and sophomore Mason Pommerening. The Spartans tied the game off a power play with Hauge scoring on assists from freshman Ty Paulios and sophomore Drew Snyder.
Simon Dosher scored on a short-handed goal to put Oregon back in the lead at 1:01 in the third. Letherberry put Oregon up 5-3 off assists from Jicha and Roemer at 5:53 in the third. Rohrer added the sixth goal at 15:32 off assists from Jicha and Roemer.
Senior goalie Jaden Devous had 20 saves in the loss. McFarland drops to 1-2 on the season.
McFarland 3, Oregon 6
M — 1 2 0 3
O — 3 0 3 6
1st period
O- Edgar Nieto (Simeon Dosher, Aidan Letherberry), 1:29. O- Andrew Jicha (Kyle Rohrer, Joe Roemer), 2:49. O- Joe Roemer (Andrew Jicha, Kyle Rohrer), PP, 7:15. M- Aiden Gabrielse (Payton Hauge), 8:42).
2nd period
M- Aiden Gabrielse (Chase Quelle, Mason Pommerening) PP, 7:35. M- Payton Hauge (Ty Paulios, Drew Snyder) PP, 16:13.
3rd period
O- Simeon Dosher, short handed, 1:01. O- Logan Letherberry (Andrew Jicha, Joe Roemer), 5:53. O- Kyle Rohrer (Andrew Jicha, Joe Roemer), 15:32.
McFarland 5
Stoughton 1
Seniors Simeon Pommerening and Aiden Gabrielse each recorded three points in a McFarland 5-1 victory over Stoughton on Tuesday, Nov. 30.
Pommerening scored in the first period off an assist from junior Tegan O’Brien.
Stoughton tied the game with Deven Johnson scoring a goal. Pommerening then found senior Aiden Gabrielse, who gave the Spartans a 2-1 lead. Senior Chase Quelle scored, making it 3-1, off assists from Pommerening and Gabrielse.
In the third period, Gabrielse scored on a power play with assists from junior Cal DeChambeau and sophomore Mason Pommerening. Alexander Gabrielse moved the lead to 5-1 with Mason Pommerening and freshman William Reay providing the assists.
The Spartans outshot the Vikings 41-10 with senior goalie Jaden Devous providing nine saves.