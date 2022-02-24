Feb. 24 Senior News

Monona Senior Center
The center is open Monday – Friday 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Please give us a call with any questions.
Find monthly events on our website http://www.mymonona.com/251/Senior-Center. You can also Listen to 98.7 WVMO, the Voice of Monona for updates on events and check us out and like us on FACEBOOK. http://www.facebook.com/mononaseniorcenter where you’ll find news and events or give us a call to send you a newsletter the Monona Senior Connection.
Wednesday, March 2 at 10 a.m. Virtual Coffee & Conversation — This is a great social time to share resources, socialize and chat about anything on your mind. Call 222-3415 to register with your email and we will send you the Zoom link.
Thursday, March 3 at 10 a.m. NewBridge Presentation –Healthy Minds –Join us for this in person event, to discuss resources and tools on keeping our minds healthy. Call 608-222-3415 to register.
Thursday, March 10 at 10 a.m. Irish Tunes with Ian Gould – Share the pub spirit and conjure images of Ireland with this toe tapping sing along. Please call 608-222-3415 to register. This event is held at the Monona Senior Center.
Thursday, March 10 at 1 p.m. Heart – Brain Health –One Step at a Time – Dr. Bratzke, PhD, RN Associate Professor at UW-Madison will provide strategies you can use to identify and implement personalized, realistic goals that will help preserve or improve your heart & brain health. Call 608-222-3415 and share your email address if interested in attending.
Mondays — 12 p.m. Adult Coloring – all supplies are provided for a relaxing, creative and social experience. No registration required- Join us.
Tuesdays: 12 p.m. Carve-In –Carvers meets to work on projects and socialize. Looking for a new hobby? The group has participants to answer questions and provide instructions. Stop in
Wednesdays: 12 p.m. Canasta
Thursdays: 12 p.m. Rummikub & Dominoes
Fridays: 9 a.m. Cribbage & 12:15 Sheepshead
Zoom Fitness: Call 608-222-3415 to register with your email and we will send you the Zoom link. Check out a class or two.
Mondays –Tai Chi Balance -11 a.m. – Tai Chi Balance is a body-mind-spirit practice offered by certified Tai Chi Instructor Jody Curley, featuring Tai Chi and Qigong movements and breathing practices for balance. Movements can be done standing or seated. Have a chair nearby!
Mondays-Chair Yoga Express, 2 p.m. – Join Amy Davidson Unitan for 30 minutes of flowing movement to elevate heart rate & warm the body; connecting body, breath and mind.
Tuesdays –Mindful Movement – 10 a.m. – Led by Laura DiJulius this simple, yet effective practice focuses on body awareness & joint mobility to encourage oxygen & blood flow, increase vitality and release unhealthy tension.
Thursdays –Zoom Cup of Chi – 11:30 a.m. – This 30 minute class offers a “just enough” midday Tai Chi/Chi Kung refresh. The practice of flowing movement, comfortable breath and sensation based concentration can be practiced standing, seated & are appropriate for everyone.
Thursdays – Chair Yoga at 10 a.m. – Via Zoom in January , join us for a beginner to advanced, chair yoga class. Each pose will be presented in multiple levels of flexibility.
Colonial ClubThe Colonial Club also provides an array of services available to people 55 or older that includes home delivered meals, supportive homecare, an adult day center and case management services. Normal business hours are 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday-Thursday and 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Fridays. Call 608-837-4611 to learn more and your call will be returned.
Reservations are required a minimum of 24 hours in advance for lunch.
Thursday, Feb. 24–Bridge Lessons 9 a.m., Beat to the Music Exercise 11 a.m., State of the City presentation by Sun Prairie Mayor Paul Esser 10:30 a.m. rsvp encouraged at 608-837-4611, Lunch 11:30 a.m. Bid Euchre 1 p.m. , Book Club 1 p.m.
Friday, Feb. 25 – Beginning Euchre 9 a.m., Mahjong 10 a.m. Dominoes 10 a.m. Beanbag Toss 10:00 a.m., new members welcome. Lunch 11:30 a.m.
Monday, Feb. 28–Music and Motion 9 a.m. Walking class 10:30 a.m. Lunch 11:30 a.m. 500, Skat & Sheepshead 1 p.m., Computer Tutor 2 p.m.
Tuesday, March 1- GTE Men’s Group 9 a.m., Lunch 11:30 a.m. Canasta 12:30 p.m., Line Dancing 6 p.m. Chimes 2 p.m.
Wednesday, March 2 – Footcare 9 a.m., Music and Motion 9 a.m., Rummikub 10 a.m., Lunch 11:30 a.m., Euchre 1 p.m.,
A reminder that Colonial Club closes when Sun Prairie Schools close due to inclement weather. If schools have a late start, the Colonial Club will open at its normal time of 8:30 a.m.
Volunteers are needed to deliver noon meals. Visit colonialclub.org to complete a volunteer application, and contact Laura at ljennings@colonialclub.org for info.
McFarland Senior Outreach
With the recent surge in COVID-19 cases due to the omicron variant, McFarland Senior Outreach feels it is prudent to suspend group gatherings in early February, hoping to resume programming in-person in February. This includes in-person congregate meals, in-person Tai Chi and Mah Jongg, and our coffee hour. Our home delivered meals, the case management services, and our loan closet is still available. Please call our office, 608-838-7117 in advance of any needs, as availability of staff may vary.
McFarland Cable Channel will show romantic movies in February. Tune in on Friday, Feb. 25 at 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. for “Love Affair (1939).” Watch on TDS Cable Channel 1009, Spectrum channel 982 or www.mcfarlandcabechannel.com.
Dane County Library Services offers large print and audio books to individuals at home who are unable to travel to the library for free. Participants share interested book types, librarians create book bundles and mail them directly to homes. To join, call 608-266-4419 or email driscoll@dcls.info
The virtual exercise class Gekko Yoga is held Mondays and Thursdays at 9:30 a.m. Zoom meeting number is 83996361859 and password is gekkoyoga. First class is free, drop ins are $11 and a five-class pass is $50. More information: 608-206-7133 or patriciawgreen@hotmail.com.
The Threads of Resilience, a senior community craft project organized by the outreach program, is looking to collect blanket squares. for a larger blanket this spring. Knit crochet squares can be donated at the McFarland Municipal Center, 5915 Milwaukee Street in a labeled container, or can be picked up by calling 608-838-7117. Squares should be 8” by 8”, crocheted with a size H hook, knitted with size 8 needles, and made with worsted weight acrylic yarn. Completed blankets will be donated to local charities serving older adults, and displayed in May.
The Richard Dilley Tax Center, at 2238 South Park Street, is offering free tax assistance for local seniors. Schedule your one-on-one in-person appointment with volunteer tax preparers by visiting www.signupgenius.com/go/rdtc or call 608-838-7117. Masks and appointments required.
The Alzheimer’s & Dementia Alliance of Wisconsin offers a variety of support groups and programming related to Alzheimer’s and Dementia. To get involved, call 608-232-3400 ext. 115. Programming this month includes:
- Adult child caregiver support group on the first and third Wednesdays at 6:30 p.m.
- Dane County Caregiver Support Group weekly on Thursdays, 1 p.m.
- Conversations support group for individuals with early stage dementia on the first and third Mondays at 1 p.m.
- Communication tips, Feb. 17 at 10 a.m.
- Facility care information session, Feb. 24 at10 a.m.
McFarland Senior Outreach offers rides for shopping. Cost is $1 for in-town rides and $1.50 for out of town rides. Masks required. Participants must be 60 or older. Call 608-838-7117 to schedule.
Agrace Hospice Care also offers local grief counseling and support groups. To schedule an appointment with a grief counselor or register for a group, call 800-553-4289 or visit agrace.org. For those who may be at risk of self harm, call 911 or the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-8255. February support groups include:
- Family Grief Support Program for families with children 5-18 who are grieving a primary caregiver or child. Meets in-person every other Tuesday at 6 p.m.
- Spouse/partner Loss Support Program is a virtual loss group for people who lost spouses. Meets Mondays at 6 p.m. starting Feb. 14.
- Bridges Support Program is a virtual group for adults grieving a loved one. Meets Feb. 2 and 16 at 9:30 a.m.