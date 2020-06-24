Some of Wisconsin’s finest young musicians are about to meet up for the first-ever Wisconsin School Music Association (WSMA) High School State Honors “Virtual” Camp. Among them are four students from Monona Grove and McFarland High Schools.
Students will engage in holistic lessons that incorporate several musical aspects of the programmed repertoire (e.g., history, theory, style, composition, text and culture), connect with composers from around the world and work with coaches and peers in daily sectionals that focus on technique and skill in a personalized setting.
Local participants are Catherine Briddell, McFarland High School, playing viola in the orchestra; Drew Matheson, McFarland High School, singing soprano in treble choir; Ethan Staver, Monona Grove High School, singing bass in mixed choir; and Benjamin Auby, Monona Grove High School, playing string bass in orchestra.
The summer camp is a unique and essential component to the High School State Honors Music Project experience as it is the first opportunity selected students have to meet the conductor and interact with other members of their ensemble. During the camp, students meet virtually via Zoom and Google Meet three times a day for four days.
After camp, students will master their music for the chosen pieces and make a recording of themselves performing their part. The final performance Oct. 29 will be the premier of the virtual performances.
WSMA High School State Honors Music Project auditions were held in seven sites across the state this past February. Of the more than 1,500 auditions, 426 students in grades nine, 10 and 11 were invited to be part of the ensembles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.