UW-La Crosse
The following area students graduated from UW-La Crosse in May.
Cottage Grove: Abby Bishop, bachelor of science, biology major, highest honors; Alyssa Oswald, bachelor of science, mathematics, highest honors; and Tristan Weber, bachelor of science, accountancy.
McFarland: Ryan MacDonald, bachelor of science, geography: environmental science concentration; Olivia Mueting, bachelor of science, marketing, highest honors; Jenna Quelle, bachelor of science, marketing; Lauren Raese, bachelor of science, management, honors; and Samuel Slater, bachelor of arts, English: literature emphasis.
Monona: Marin Bernhagen, bachelor of science, art education, highest honors; and Katherine McCarthy, bachelor of science, marketing; management, honors.
Knox College
A pair of Cottage Grove students were named to the spring 2020 dean’s list at Knox College in Galesburg, Illinois. To be named to the dean’s list, students must earn at least a 3.6 GPA and 2.5 credits in the term. Students honored included Elizabeth Castaneda, anthropology and sociology major; and Gabriella Castaneda, anthropology and sociology major.
UW-Milwaukee
Area students named to the spring 2020 dean’s list at UW-Milwaukee include:
Cottage Grove: Lukcas Nightengale, Peck School of the Arts.
McFarland: Erin Easland, College of Health Sciences; Thomas Forman, Sheldon B. Lubar School of Business; Sara Hagen, College of Letters and Science; Bailey Jackson, College of Nursing; and Breanna Kneip, College of Letters and Science.
Monona: Carmelo Curatola, Sheldon B. Lubar School of Business.
UW-Whitewater
A Cottage Grove student was selected as a recipient of the UW-Whitewater University Writing Awards.
Lindsey Kreul, majoring in communication science and disorders, received the Distinguished award in the Group Projects category for the piece titled “An Evaluation of Real-Time Captioning Applications in Simulated Classroom Environments.”
Western Governors University
Danielle Huppert of McFarland received a master of science degree in nursing from Western Governors University in Salt Lake City.
UW-Whitewater
Cole Lindwall, of Cottage Grove, was one of 20 members of the YW-Whitewater men's and women's tennis teams who were named 2019-20 Intercollegiate Tennis Association Scholar-Athletes
Both programs were also tabbed All-Academic Teams by the ITA after earning team grade point averages above a 3.5 for the 2019-20 academic year. The men carried a 3.673, while the women finished the year with a 3.817.
UW-Madison
Nearly 8,500 students received degrees from UW-Madison during a commencement ceremony May 9. Local graduates included:
Cottage Grove: Caitlin Attaway, College of Letters and Science, bachelor of arts, history, graduated with distinction; Regan Batterman, College of Letters and Science, bachelor of arts, communication arts; Hayley Baudhuin, School of Business, bachelor of business administration, business: management and human resources;
Karissa Berggren, School of Nursing, bachelor of science-nursing, nursing; Megan Devault, School of Human Ecology, bachelor of science-personal finance, personal finance; Makenzie Hamer, College of Letters and Science, master of social work, social work;
Cullen Jozwiakowski, School of Human Ecology, bachelor of science-retailing and consumer behavior, retailing and consumer behavior; Carolyn Labuda, School of Nursing, bachelor of science-nursing, nursing; Paige Marten, College of Letters and Science, bachelor of science, atmospheric and oceanic sciences; Alyssa Meyers, College of Letters and Science, master of social work, social work;
Ryan Molini, College of Letters and Science, bachelor of science, communication arts; Tyler Patton, College of Letters and Science, bachelor of science, computer sciences; Margaret Sullivan, School of Nursing, bachelor of science-nursing, nursing; Jacob Taylor, College of Agricultural & Life Science, bachelor of science, biology; and Alexandra Wittwer, School of Nursing, bachelor of science-nursing, nursing.
McFarland: David Anthony, College of Letters and Science, master of social work, social work; Connor Aubey, College of Agricultural & Life Science, bachelor of science, biology; Michael Beam, School of Business, master of accountancy, business: accounting;
Michael Becker, College of Letters and Science, doctor of philosophy, comparative literature and folklore studies; Jessica Berry, College of Agricultural & Life Science, bachelor of science, genetics and genomics; Samuel Broering, College of Engineering, bachelor of science-civil engineering, civil engineering;
Cristin Burkeland, College of Letters and Science, master of social work, social work; Parker Eversoll, College of Letters and Science, bachelor of science, environmental studies; Chloe Gehl, College of Letters and Science, bachelor of arts, psychology, graduated with distinction;
Raheel Mahmood, College of Agricultural & Life Science, bachelor of science, biochemistry; Anne-Sophie Mancha, College of Engineering, master of science-biomedical engineering, biomedical engineering; Minda Maurer, College of Letters and Science, master of arts-library and information studies, library and information studies;
Michael Medenblik, School of Business, master of science-business, business: operations and technology management; Nicholas Peterson, College of Agricultural & Life Science, bachelor of science, biology; Mariah Rogers, College of Agricultural & Life Science, bachelor of science, food science; Rosie Runde, School of Medicine & Public Health, master of physician assistant studies, physician assistant;
Ayesha Syeda, School of Human Ecology, bachelor of science-textiles and fashion design, textiles and fashion design; Schuyler Tambling, School of Business, bachelor of business administration, business: finance, investment and banking; Zachary Witt, School of Business, bachelor of business administration, business: operations and technology management;
Alex Wolff, College of Engineering, bachelor of science-mechanical engineering, mechanical engineering, graduated with distinction; Beatriz Zaricor, College of Agricultural & Life Science, bachelor of science, biology; and Jim Zweig, School of Business, master of business administration, business: general management.
Monona: Dylan Degroot, School of Business, bachelor of business administration, business: finance, investment and banking; Andrea Euch, College of Letters and Science, bachelor of science, economics; Victor Freire Melgizo, College of Engineering, bachelor of science-mechanical engineering, mechanical engineering, graduated with highest distinction;
Laura Godfrey, School of Education, bachelor of science-education, special education; Annika Heyworth, College of Letters and Science, bachelor of arts, history, graduated with distinction; Kendra Neuhauser, School of Education, master of science-kinesiology, kinesiology;
Anders Shropshire, College of Letters and Science, master of international public affairs, international public affairs; and Jack Weissburg, College of Letters and Science, bachelor of science, computer sciences.
UW-Whitewater
A total of 373 UW-Whitewater student-athletes representing all 22 of the institution's varsity sport programs were named to the 2019-20 Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference honor roll
To be eligible for the list, student-athletes must have carried a 3.0 GPA on a 4.0 scale.
The following local UW-Whitewater student-athletes area were named to the 2019-20 list: Cole Lindwall of Cottage Grove (Monona Grove High School), a freshman on the men's tennis team majoring in biology; and Megan Glasbrenner of McFarland (McFarland High School), a sophomore on the women's soccer team majoring in business.
