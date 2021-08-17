Public invited to weigh in on McFarland parks at Aug. 26 info session

On Thursday, Aug. 26, the village of McFarland will host a public information meeting regarding future plans for William McFarland Park and the new McFarland Community Park.
Beginning at 5:30 p.m., the meeting will include a presentation of draft site plans for future park development opportunities at McFarland and Community Parks.
Residents are invited to attend the meeting via Zoom to learn more about the project, ask questions, and provide input as the planning process progresses.
The parks, recreation, and natural resources committee will be working with their consultant this fall to finalize the plans for acceptance with the village board.
For more information, and virtual meeting access, visit https://www.mcfarland.wi.us/