Ground crews removed a thick layer of hay from Lambeau Field on Dec. 26, 1965, just hours before the Green Bay Packers took on the Baltimore Colts in a National Football League playoff to determine the champion of the Western Conference. The hay protected the playing surface from freezing and guaranteed stable footing for the players.
The Packers wished they didn’t have to play this game, but a 24-24 tie at San Francisco the week before necessitated a playoff. The deadlock against the 49ers and the Colts’ win over the Rams gave both teams regular season records of 10-3-1.
Green Bay beat Baltimore twice during the regular season, but tiebreakers didn’t exist in 1965 to determine postseason participants. Wild card qualifiers would not come into play until 1970, meaning only the first place teams in the two conferences played for the championship. If two teams ended in a first-place tie, an entire game had to be played to determine the conference winner.
Key injuries
Aside from home field advantage, the Packers would be playing against a Baltimore team that was short two quarterbacks. John Unitas and backup Gary Cuozzo were sidelined with season-ending injuries weeks earlier. That left the signal calling to Colts’ running back Tom Matte, who played some quarterback during his days at Ohio State University. In the huddle, Matte called plays written on a wristband by his head coach Don Shula.
Green Bay would have quarterback troubles of its own after the first play from scrimmage. Starter Bart Starr threw a complete pass to tight end Bill Anderson, who fumbled. Don Shinnick of the Colts scooped up the loose ball and ran 25 yards into the end zone for a touchdown. Starr bruised his ribs after he was blocked chasing after Shinnick.
With Starr unable to continue, Head Coach Vince Lombardi turned to 34-year-old veteran backup Zeke Bratkowski, who started his professional playing career in 1954 with the Chicago Bears. With Bratkowski at the controls, Green Bay didn’t do much in the first half as a 15-yard field goal by the Colts’ Lou Michaels in the second quarter gave Baltimore a 10-0 halftime lead.
The Packers finally got on the scoreboard in the third quarter after a Baltimore punting miscue gave Green Bay possession at the Colts’ 35-yard line. Bratkowski hit wide receiver Carroll Dale with a 34-yard pass reception, and Paul Hornung followed with a 1-yard scoring run. Don Chandler’s extra point cut Baltimore’s lead to 10-7.
The low-scoring affair continued into the fourth quarter, and despite some impressive numbers on offense, the Packers would have trouble getting into the end zone. They ended the game with 362 yards total offense compared to 175 for the Colts. Bratkowski completed 22-of-39 passes for 248 yards although he was sacked once by Baltimore linebacker Billy Ray Smith and threw two interceptions.
Yet, Green Bay put together a productive drive in the fourth quarter that set up a 22-yard field goal attempt for Chandler. The ball appeared to get inside the right goalpost as the referees signaled the kick was good to tie the game, 10-10 with 1:58 left in regulation. But the field goal became a source of controversy for years as Shula argued the kick was no good because the ball actually sailed right of the goal posts. Yet, the call stood and Green Bay found itself playing in its first overtime game in team history.
Fifth quarters were nothing knew to the Colts. In 1958, Baltimore defeated the New York Giants 23-17 in overtime in the NFL championship game as former University of Wisconsin running back Alan Ameche scored the winning touchdown after a skillful drive by quarterback Unitas. Chandler was the placekicker and punter for the Giants. This time, he would be on the winning end of an overtime game.
Both teams struggled to score in the extra session with Michaels missing a 47-yard field goal that would have given Baltimore the win. After that, the Packers moved the ball deep into Colts’ territory, and Chandler brought the game to an end after 13:39 of overtime with a 25-yard field goal to give Green Bay a 13-10 victory.
Players battered
While the outcome was devastating for Baltimore, the winners knew they had played in a tough, physical football game that afternoon.
Hornung, who had some nagging injuries coming into the game, said he was so beaten up, he couldn’t get dressed.
Starr’s ribs were wrapped with an abundant amount of tape as he talked to reporters in front of his locker.
“I’m pretty sore,” he said.
Meanwhile, Shula, who would go on to win two Super Bowls as head coach of Miami Dolphins, was not happy about his team’s defeat.
“You don’t belong in this league if you play a team three times and can’t beat them once,” he said.
Matte, who rushed for 57 yards and completed 5-of-12 passes for 40 yards, was more encouraging when talking to reporters.
“The Packers have a great club,” he said. “But we have nothing to be ashamed of going out of here.”
Despite the battering it took from the Colts, Green Bay would go on the following week to beat Cleveland, champions of the Eastern Conference, 23-12 to win its third NFL title since 1961 under coach Lombardi.
The Pack would also win league championships in 1966 and 1967, and earn victories over Kansas City and Oakland in the first two Super Bowls.
Shula’s Colts were 18-point favorites entering Super Bowl III against Joe Namath and the American Football League champion New York Jets.
Yet, Baltimore would fall short again in a 16-7 loss. Two seasons later, under Head Coach Don McCafferty, the Colts would beat Dallas in win Super Bowl V.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.