Trick-or-treat times, safety precautions announced for Halloween 2021

As Halloween 2021 approaches on Sunday Oct. 31, local municipalities are announcing official trick-or-treat times, and public health agencies are offering tips on having a pandemic-safe holiday.
Cottage Grove
Trick-or-treating in the village of Cottage Grove will kick off at 4:30 p.m. and last through 7 p.m. on Oct. 31.
These are the same hours the village has utilized for the past five years, said Matt Giese, village administrator. He said the Cottage Grove village board decided on those hours.
McFarland
The village of McFarland is recommending that residents trick-or-treat from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. this year on Halloween, said Village Administrator Matt Schuenke.
Those hours are identical to last year’s, he said, with the recommendation for trick-or-treat hours in the village coming from Police Chief Aaron Chapin.
Monona
City Administrator Bryan Gadow said the city of Monona police department is recommending trick or treating from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Oct. 31 this year.
COVID-19 precautions
Public Health Madison Dane County (PHMDC) has released several tips for local trick-or-treaters to stay healthy this Halloween, including: only trick-or-treating with people you live with, confining your route to your own neighborhood and social distancing from other groups.
PHMDC also recommends wearing a mask, bringing along hand sanitizer and not digging around in candy bowls for long periods of time.
You can read PHMDC’s list of Halloween recommendations here: https://publichealthmdc.com/documents/halloween_tips.pdf.
Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and chief medical advisor to the president, said in an Oct. 10 state of the union that it is safe for people to “go out there and enjoy Halloween.”
Though, he said trick-or-treating will be safest for those who are vaccinated against COVID-19.