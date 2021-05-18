Christ the King in McFarland is hosting a silent auction on Saturday, May 22 from 12 to 3 p.m. and 6 to 7 p.m., along with Sunday, May 23 from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m., when it will close.
There will be a variety of offerings from food baskets, restaurant gift certificates, home decor, barn boards, children’s items, beanie babies, art from India, fabric from Malaysia, quilts, jewelry, a golf package for four; a three-day stay on Random Lake and more. There are also things people in Tanzania sent for the sale as well.
All sales must be cash or check only. Winners do need not be present to win. If things are unclaimed, they will be given to the next highest bidder.