Former McFarland High School athlete Tysen White will play college football at a different school in his sophomore year.
White recently announced he signed on with Wayne State College in Wayne, Nebraska, after his former team, the University of Minnesota-Crookston, announced it was dropping football after years of financial struggles and lack of success.
In 2019, White’s freshman year, Crookston was winless in 11 games. The team had won just two of 66 games over the past six seasons.
However, White was one of the team’s stars at defensive back as he led the Golden Eagles with 82 total tackles, 58 of them, solo, while playing defensive back.
Despite that, Crookston allowed its opponents 490 points and scored just 123. The offense recorded only one rushing touchdown all season.
Crookston announced it was dropping football in mid-December, giving White just a few weeks to find another school to attend in the second semester of his freshman year. Yet, he said he had no regrets about attending the school and made a number of good friends on the team and in the classroom.
“The experience was very, very good. I enjoyed my time there, and I enjoyed the people I met there,” he said. “I don’t regret anything. Everything happens for a reason.”
White believes he will be a good fit at Wayne State, because it is part of the same conference as UM-Crookston, the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference. He said his familiarity with the league and the way its teams manage their offenses should help improve his chances for playing time.
“I think I should do very well here as soon as I get my opportunity to play,” said White. “I’ll just try to get as big, as fast, as strong as possible. There are two pretty good seniors ahead of me right now.”
The Wildcats finished the 2019 season with a 4-7 record. Sixteen seniors will graduate from the team.
White was also impressed with Wayne State’s academic facilities. He has not declared a major but may take courses to prepare for medical school.
In high school, White was used like a Swiss army knife by McFarland head coach Paul Ackley as he played offense and defense and returned kickoffs and punts. As a senior in 2018, White earned All-Rock Valley Conference first team honors on offense and defense as he rushed for 877 yards and 13 touchdowns and led the team with 96 total tackles at defensive back.
The Spartans won the conference with a 9-0 record but lost in the WIAA Level One playoff game to Pewaukee.
White said he is grateful to the McFarland High School football coaches including Ackley, Doug Peterson and Ryan Rothwell who helped him.
“They took a kid who had a dream in the seventh grade and molded me, and helped me become a college athlete while getting a great education,” White said.
