McFarland girls swim second at Badger West Conference

Getting the opportunity to host the Badger West Conference meet, the McFarland Spartans swim team did not disappoint, earning a second-place finish on Saturday, Oct. 30.
“We’ve been waiting to host this meet for years, since we opened, so I think our facility here, Stu, Nick and Neil, run a great meet,” said McFarland coach Jessica Garvey. “We have to remind ourselves that mentally and physically, a lot of us aren’t in the same place we were two years ago... we’ve been through a lot the last two years, so just being able to come and have a meet today was awesome.”
Senior Mara Freeman won the 100-yard freestyle in 54.30 seconds. Senior Brooklyn Ray (58.39) took fifth and junior Natalie Schwaab (1:00.09) and sophomore Caroline Green (1:00.73) finished in ninth and tenth in the event.
In the 200-yard freestyle relay, Freeman and seniors Laura Billman, Emily Schoenbrodt and Adriana Nickels took third with a time of one minute and 51.93 seconds. In the 200-yard freestyle, senior Hadley Johnson (2:06.76) and sophomore Lily League (2:07.33) took eighth and ninth place.
Nickels swam to an eighth-place finish in the 200-yard individual medley with a time of 2:21.99. In the 50-yard freestyle, Schoenbrodt took sixth with a time of 25.39 seconds. Schoenbrodt took fifth (1:01.16) in the 100-yard butterfly.
“We’ve been having some lifetime bests on our sectional taper group, but there are a lot of girls that aren’t fully rested and so I think we’re just keeping that mindset of getting ready for next Saturday,” said Garvey.
In the 500-yard freestyle, Johnson (5:43.63) took sixth and junior Sofia Alf (5:50.86) finished in eighth. In the 200-yard freestyle relay, Ray, Schwaab, Johnson and Alf finished in fourth with a time of one minute and 47.25 seconds.
Freeman (58.32) took second in the 100-yard backstroke with Nickels (1:02.73) in fifth, League (1:04.04) in eighth and Green (1:06.20) in 10th place.
“This is the first time for our freshman and sophomores that have experienced a meet like this,” said Garvey. “We didn’t get a chance to do conference last year, so for our sophomores that didn’t get to go to sectionals last year, this is the first real feel of a championship meet. I’m excited because it got a lot of the nerves out for those that are swimming next weekend.”
In the 100-yard breaststroke, Billman (1:13.08) swam to a fifth-place finish and sophomore Ellie Kunze (1:15.78) took 10th place. The 400-yard freestyle relay team of Schoenbrodt, Alf, Nickels and Freeman took third overall with a time of 3:47.37.
Team scores: Edgewood 584, McFarland 391, Baraboo 334, Sauk Prairie 268, Monroe/New Glarus 222, Oregon 210, Lodi 103, Portage 38.
Next up for the Spartans will be sectionals held at DeForest High School at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Nov 6. In Division 2, the winner of each sectional event will qualify for state and then the next 12 fastest times in the state will qualify.