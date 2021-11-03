You are the owner of this article.
MCFARLAND GIRLS SWIM

McFarland girls swim second at Badger West Conference

Getting the opportunity to host the Badger West Conference meet, the McFarland Spartans swim team did not disappoint, earning a second-place finish on Saturday, Oct. 30.

Brooklyn Ray
Senior Brooklyn Ray competes in the 50-yard freestyle on Saturday, Oct. 30. 
Natalie Branch
Senior Natalie Branch swims the 100-yard breaststroke on Saturday, Oct. 30. 

“We’ve been waiting to host this meet for years, since we opened, so I think our facility here, Stu, Nick and Neil, run a great meet,” said McFarland coach Jessica Garvey. “We have to remind ourselves that mentally and physically, a lot of us aren’t in the same place we were two years ago... we’ve been through a lot the last two years, so just being able to come and have a meet today was awesome.”

Senior Mara Freeman won the 100-yard freestyle in 54.30 seconds. Senior Brooklyn Ray (58.39) took fifth and junior Natalie Schwaab (1:00.09) and sophomore Caroline Green (1:00.73) finished in ninth and tenth in the event.

Mara Freeman
Senior Mara Freeman smiles after finishing first in the 100-yard freestyle at the Badger West Conference meet on Saturday, Oct. 30. 

In the 200-yard freestyle relay, Freeman and seniors Laura Billman, Emily Schoenbrodt and Adriana Nickels took third with a time of one minute and 51.93 seconds. In the 200-yard freestyle, senior Hadley Johnson (2:06.76) and sophomore Lily League (2:07.33) took eighth and ninth place.

Adriana Nickels
Senior Adriana Nickels competes in the 400-yard medley relay on Saturday, Oct. 30.

Nickels swam to an eighth-place finish in the 200-yard individual medley with a time of 2:21.99. In the 50-yard freestyle, Schoenbrodt took sixth with a time of 25.39 seconds. Schoenbrodt took fifth (1:01.16) in the 100-yard butterfly.

Emily Schoenbrodt
Senior Emily Schoenbrodt competes in the 400-yard freestyle on Saturday, Oct. 30. 

“We’ve been having some lifetime bests on our sectional taper group, but there are a lot of girls that aren’t fully rested and so I think we’re just keeping that mindset of getting ready for next Saturday,” said Garvey.

Sofia Alf
Senior Sofia Alf competes in the 400-yard freestyle relay on Saturday, Oct. 30. 

In the 500-yard freestyle, Johnson (5:43.63) took sixth and junior Sofia Alf (5:50.86) finished in eighth. In the 200-yard freestyle relay, Ray, Schwaab, Johnson and Alf finished in fourth with a time of one minute and 47.25 seconds.

Ellie Kunze
Sophomore Ellie Kunze swims the 200-yard individual medley on Saturday, Oct. 30. Kunze finished in 14th with a time of two minuets and 37.25 seconds at the Badger West Conference meet. 

Freeman (58.32) took second in the 100-yard backstroke with Nickels (1:02.73) in fifth, League (1:04.04) in eighth and Green (1:06.20) in 10th place.

“This is the first time for our freshman and sophomores that have experienced a meet like this,” said Garvey. “We didn’t get a chance to do conference last year, so for our sophomores that didn’t get to go to sectionals last year, this is the first real feel of a championship meet. I’m excited because it got a lot of the nerves out for those that are swimming next weekend.”

Ellie Draper
Sophomore Ellie Draper competes in the 500-yard freestyle event on Saturday, Oct. 30. 

In the 100-yard breaststroke, Billman (1:13.08) swam to a fifth-place finish and sophomore Ellie Kunze (1:15.78) took 10th place. The 400-yard freestyle relay team of Schoenbrodt, Alf, Nickels and Freeman took third overall with a time of 3:47.37.

Laura Billman
Senior Laura Billman (1:13.08) finished in fifth in the 100-yard breaststroke on Saturday, Oct. 30. 

Team scores: Edgewood 584, McFarland 391, Baraboo 334, Sauk Prairie 268, Monroe/New Glarus 222, Oregon 210, Lodi 103, Portage 38.

Natalie Schwaab
Junior Natalie Schwaab swims the 100-yard freestyle on Saturday, Oct. 30. 

Next up for the Spartans will be sectionals held at DeForest High School at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Nov 6. In Division 2, the winner of each sectional event will qualify for state and then the next 12 fastest times in the state will qualify.

