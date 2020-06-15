To the editor,
I take exception to Sunny Schubert’s opinion column in the June 11, 2020, newspaper, “Don’t forget to connect the dots.” Ms. Schubert’s opinions are clearly colored by implicit bias against low income people.
She urges readers to “connect the dots” by citing the criminal record of an 18-year-old man who failed to take advantage of opportunities provided by life in Madison and perpetrated numerous crimes. Another of the “dots” is the Grandview Commons low income housing project that has been labeled a “public nuisance.” Ms. Schubert’s views point fingers at people who have been offered opportunities for a better life in Dane County by a “benevolent” system only to bite the hand that feeds them.
Sunny’s implicit bias has caused her to miss some of the other “dots” – positive dots – that are in our communities. In the same issue of the newspaper in an article on the front page titled “We do not deserve to die,” the positive contributions of Laetitia Hollard are highlighted. She is a student at McFarland High School who helped to organize a peaceful Black Lives Matter gathering in McFarland on June 3. She and fellow students at the school formed a Black Student Union several years ago to work for positive change in the community.
I urge Ms. Schubert and readers in the community to examine their own implicit bias and racism. This is a necessary change so a white neighbor isn’t automatically suspicious of a black man and calls the police as cited in another article in the newspaper. Let’s engage in self-reflection and community conversations on racial biases in order to offer our own “dots” of positive change.
Rolfe Nervig
McFarland
