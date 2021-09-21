District announces next steps in superintendent search, strategic planning process

First steps in the search for a new superintendent and strategic plan are underway in McFarland, Interim Superintendent Wayne Anderson confirmed this week.
The hope is to have a new superintendent by February, with a strategic plan finalized after that. Anderson said the strategic plan will help the district determine where they want to be within three to five years, and how to get there.
He said the district’s principals are first meeting with staff in a focus group setting to get feedback on what’s desired in a new superintendent and strategic plan.
A survey requesting similar feedback will then be sent to district families and community members.
That phase of the process will go on for about the next month, Anderson said, at which point the school board and district administration will review the focus group and survey results.
“The more information we can get, that’s the best first step,” the interim superintendent said.
Anderson is also working on revising the superintendent’s job description before it’s posted for candidates to apply.
Typically, he said school districts will post superintendent openings by November or December before narrowing down the candidate pool to about roughly seven individuals that are invited in for interviews.
Those candidates are then narrowed down even further through interviews with community panels, district panels and school board members.
Anderson’s update on the search and planning process comes just one week after the school board voted to conduct both processes internally, as opposed to hiring an outside firm.
District personnel had been weighing those options since former Superintendent Andrew Briddell resigned in April due to health reasons.