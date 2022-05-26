May 26-31 Senior Meals

The Colonial Club offers meals at 11:30 a.m. Monday-Friday for adults 60 and older. Call 608-837-4611 for reservations or cancellations. Suggested donation is $4 per meal, but pay what you can afford. Transportation is available.
Thursday, May 26
Sloppy Joe
Wheat bun
Baked beans
Potato wedges
Fruit cup
Cake
MO: Cheese sandwich
Friday, May 27
Chef salad (lettuce, veggies, meat, cheese, egg, croutons, French dressing)
Nutri-grain bar
Orange wedges
Frozen yogurt
MO: No meat, extra egg/cheese
Monday, May 30
Closed for Memorial Day
Tuesday, May 31
Lasagna
Green beans
Mandarin oranges
Wheat garlic bread
Ice cream
MO: Veggie lasagna
McFarland Senior Outreach
Home delivered meals are available to homebound seniors over age 60 Monday-Friday. McFarland Senior Outreach hosts in-person meals for adults 60 and older on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 12 p.m. at the McFarland Municipal Center. Diabetic and no added salt meals can be ordered. Suggested $4 donation per meal. Call 608-838-7117 at least two business days in advance to reserve your meal. Transportation to and from meal site is available upon request.
Thursday, May 26
Tuna salad on lettuce
Sicilian pasta salad
Creamy corn salad
Fruit cup
Cinnamon swirl loaf cake
MO: Egg salad
NCS: Cinnamon pears
Friday, May 27
Chicken/gravy
White bread
Carrot coins
Green beans
Pineapple
Strawberry jello
MO: Veggie chicken/gravy
NCS: SF jello
Monday, May 30
Site closed for Memorial Day
Tuesday, May 31
Sausage veggie egg bake
Fruit cup
Oven roasted potatoes
Orange juice
Cinnamon raisin bread
MO: Veggie egg bake
NCS: n/a
SALAD OPTION: Hummus platter
To substitute a salad with a regular menu item, call 608-838-7117 by 9 a.m. Monday