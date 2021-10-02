Thoughts on inservice training

“Hey Mom! I don’t have to go to school on Friday.”
“Why?”
“Teachers are having an Inservice.”
“Inservice, what do teachers do at inservice?”
This is a fairly typical conversation that happens in households each year. Students are released from a day of school so that the staff can be provided inservice training and parents and other adults want to know why. The best and shortest answer that I have to this question is that this time is used to provide professional development time and programs to our staff so that they can stay on top of what is going on both in their fields and in education in general.
This Friday, the District has its first inservice day of the school year. On Friday morning, all staff will be listening to a presentation by Dr. Sharroky Hollie on culturally and linguistically responsive teaching. Culturally and Linguistically Responsive Teaching and Learning (CLR) is about validating and affirming all of our students. It is about making connections and relationships that will allow students and staff to create, strengthen and improve relationships that will allow for greater cultural understanding and increased academic progress. Dr. Hollie will speak to the entire staff in the McFarland Performing Arts Center to give the staff an overview on the benefits of responsive teaching and how it will look in their classrooms. During the afternoon, Dr. Hollie will be working with groups of staff members on classroom management techniques. We are also taping Dr. Hollie’s morning presentation, so that parents and community members will have an opportunity to view Dr. Hollie’s message and have an idea about how we will be using some of our inservice time during this school year.
The McFarland School District has also built the following dates into this school year for additional staff inservices: October 21, November 5, January 21, February 21, March 25 and April 15. It is beneficial for the school district to have inservice days placed on the school calendar at different times of the year, so that certain topics can be worked on and assessed over a longer period of time. This year, most of the inservice days will be used to provide professional development training to staff on how to teach responsively in their classroom. We will be doing this through book studies, binder studies and classroom coaching. When I addressed the staff at our opening session for the school year, I made the staff a promise. The promise was that our professional development days would not be spent on what I call “the flavor of the day” or the idea or program that seems most popular at the time. I promised them that whatever professional development program we initiated at the start of the year, we would carry on with it until completion. This meant that we will be focusing our professional development training on responsive classrooms until we have it mastered and part of our classroom culture. I expect these trainings will be our focus for at least the next two years.
The overall goal of all of our inservice days is to help teachers become more effective so that the students receive the best instruction possible.
In order for organizations to improve, time needs to be dedicated to professional development activities for our staff. Inservice days allow us to build some of this time into our calendars, so that we can work with all staff at the same time on topics that are necessary and relevant to their present and future success.
So when your child comes home from school on Thursday and lets you know that they do not have school on Friday, please know that we are using this time wisely and constructively. Thank you for your continued support – it is appreciated and valued.