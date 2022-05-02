McFarland boys and girls track first at Whitewater

Competing at the 2022 Vault Fest in Sun Prairie on Saturday, April 30, freshman Julia Ackley won the 9th grade championship for McFarland track and field with a mark of nine feet and six inches, taking second overall in the girls division.
Freshman Carly Goodlund took 18th with a mark of six feet.
For the boys, freshman Austin Nickels took 18th at nine feet, freshman Joel Karls and freshman Andrew Maly tied for 20th at eight feet.
Fort Atkinson
At the Fort Atkinson Invite on Friday, April 29, the McFarland girls track and field team finished second, while the boys finished third.
For the girls, junior Maya Thompson (13:56.00) won the 3200-meter. Freshman Julia Ackley took first in the 100-meter hurdles at 17.11 seconds, while senior Catherine Briddell (17.41) and senior Lilly Innes (17.92) took fourth. Ackley won the pole vault at nine feet.
Innes placed second in the 800-meter at 2:40.18. Senior Chloe Goecks finished third in the 300-meter hurdles at 57 seconds, while freshman Kendall Riemen (57.67) and Briddell (57.72) took fifth and sixth respectively.
Goecks took second in the triple jump at 31 feet and 7.5 inches, and Briddell finished fourth at 29 feet and 9.25 inches.
In the 100-meter dash, freshman Lauren Boehnen took seventh in 13.92 seconds. Freshman Riley Bickelhaupt (30.59) and junior Ella Lodewyk (31.01) placed sixth and seventh respectively in the 200-meter.
Junior Sofia Alf (1:11.12) placed fourth, senior Katie Rossman (1:11.95) took fifth and senior Holly Casucci (1:12.81) ran sixth in the 400-meter.
The 4x400 relay team of Innes, Alf, Lodewyk and Casucci took third at 4:44.62. The 4x800 relay team of Alf, Thompson, Rossman and sophomore Emily Sprang finished second at 11:31.37.
Junior Emily Schoeller scored third in the shot put at 30 feet and 10 inches. Senior Claire Hovland took fifth in the discus throw at 89 feet and 8.50 inches, and Schoeller placed sixth at 87 feet and 10 inches.
For the boys, junior Mason Brown won the 200-meter at 24.28 seconds and senior Aidan Pyper (24.87) placed second. Brown secured first in the high jump with a mark of five feet and 10 inches.
Junior Paul Morris took third in the 100-meter dash at 11.76 seconds. Freshman Shane TeBeest (57.91) placed fifth in the 400-meter.
Freshman Isaac Ewing ran second in the 1600-meter at 5:02.28. In the 3200-meter, freshman Spencer Alf (10:14.65) took third.
Junior Matthew Miller (16.31) placed third and senior Travis Zadra (18.25) took fourth in the 110-meter hurdles. In the 300-meter hurdles, Miller (43.82) placed third and Zadra (47.44) took fifth.
The 4x100 relay team of Morris, sophomore Andrew Kelley, junior Brandon Dyer-Ysaguirre and sophomore Cade Korth took second at 46.34 seconds. In the triple jump, junior Tradyn Randolph scored fourth at 36 feet and 11 inches and junior Evan Dean (36’ 6”) placed fifth.
Senior Guenther Switzer threw fourth in the shot put at 39 feet and 10.75 inches. In the pole vault, freshman Joel Karls took fifth at eight feet.
Team scores — girls: Mount Horeb 202, McFarland 149, Fort Atkinson 97, Johnson Creek 78, Whitewater 72, Deerfield 54.
Team scores — boys: Fort Atkinson 169, Mount Horeb 142, McFarland 138, Deerfield 115, Whitewater 80, Johnson Creek 13.
Jefferson
At the Jefferson Invite, the McFarland boys track and field team took second and the girls took fifth on Thursday, April 28.
For the boys, sophomore Luke Morrison placed second in the 800-meter at 2:27.60. Sophomore Leo Freedman (5:32.21) finished third in the 1600-meter.
Senior Michael Bruce took fourth in the 100-meter dash at 12.77 seconds and freshman Liam Chapman (12.82) finished fifth. Bruce (26.77 seconds) also took fourth in the 200-meter, while freshman Joshua Gilbertson (27.27) finished seventh.
The 4x100 relay team of junior Cooper Kennedy, junior Cade Rux, junior Dalton Trudell and Bruce placed second at 51.47 seconds. The 4x200 relay team of Kennedy, Rux, Trudell and Chapman took third at 1:53.15.
The 4x400 relay team of Chapman, Morrison, junior Colin Burkeland and junior Isaac Goecks placed second at 4:16.45. The 4x800 relay team of Morrison, Freedman, Burkeland and sophomore Lyon Hall took second at 10:20.68.
For the girls, freshman Terriana Loggins earned fifth in the 100-meter dash at 15.47 seconds. In the 100-meter hurdles, junior Lola Barelmann (19.20) and freshman Sarai Krogman (19.68) finished third and fourth respectively.
Team scores — boys: Sun Prairie 352, Fort Atkinson 98, McFarland 69, Jefferson 55, Columbus 28, Wisconsin School for the Deaf 28, Milton 14, Whitewater 7.
Team scores — girls: Sun Prairie 307, Columbus 90, Jefferson 74, Fort Atkinson 44, McFarland 35, Wisconsin School for the Deaf 26, Milton 21.
Whitewater
At the Whitewater quad, the McFarland boys and girls track and field team both took first place on Tuesday, April 26.
For the girls, junior Maya Thompson won the 3200-meter run at 14 minutes and 16 seconds over teammate sophomore Annika Cheadle (17:02). In the 110-meter hurdle, freshman Kendall Riemen (18.1 seconds) took first with junior Lola Barelmann (18.4) and freshman Kendra Mueller (18.5) in second and third respectively.
Senior Lilly Innes ran first in the 300-meter hurdles at 53 seconds. The 4x800 relay team of Thompson, Innes, senior Katie Rossman and freshman Calista Mignon took first (12:17.13) against Turner.
Junior Emily Schoeller won the discus throw at 90 feet and 10.5 inches and placed second in the shot put at 29 feet and nine inches. In the high jump, freshman Rachel Kuehl took first with a mark of four feet and two inches.
Freshman Julia Ackley took first in the pole vault at nine feet. Senior Catherine Briddell won the triple jump at 28 feet and eight inches.
For the boys, sophomore Andrew Kelley won the 100-meter dash at 11.1 seconds and junior Brandon Dyer-Ysaguirre took second at 11.2 seconds. Kelley won the 400-meter at 53.1 seconds.
Sophomore Westin Fisher ran to a first-place finish in the 800-meter at 2:24.5. Junior Matthew Miller won the 300-meter hurdles at 46 seconds and sophomore Dane Lundy (50.5) took second.
The 4x200 relay team of senior Aidan Pyper, sophomore Remington Burns, senior Gervais Onana and junior Cade Rux took first at 1:40.49 as junior Cooper Kennedy, junior Mason Brown, Lundy and sophomore Cade Korth (1:41.9) finished second.
Team scores — girls: McFarland 97.5, Whitewater 66, Turner 31, Edgerton 29.5.
Team scores — boys: McFarland 96, Whitewater 56.5, Turner 56.5, Edgerton 51.