McFarland 2
Monona Grove 1
Zach Nichols scored a goal in each half as the host McFarland boys soccer team held off Monona Grove 2-1 in a nonconference game on Saturday.
Nichols connected on an assist from Mason Brown in the second minute before scoring a 61st-minute goal on a look from Jake Sampson as the Spartans improved to 3-0-0.
The Silver Eagles’ Ethan Drake scored in the 71st minute, assisted by Lawson Ruesch, to cut the deficit in half.
McFarland goalie Matt Schutt and Silver Eagles goalie Max Adrians each stopped five shots. MG is now 1-1-2.
McFarland 4
Jefferson 0
Bubba Blair’s second-half hat trick highlighted the McFarland boys soccer team’s 4-0 Rock Valley victory over visiting Jefferson on Thursday, April 8.
McFarland took a 1-0 lead into halftime on Mason Brown’s goal in the 20th minute, assisted by Zach Nichols. Blair took care of all three second half goals for the Spartans, finding the net at 50, 55 and 60 minutes. Nichols had two of his three assists in the second half and while Jake Sampson was credited for the assist on the final score.
Matt Schutt stopped three shots for the Spartans.
