Stoughton Icebergs defeated by Brookfield

While the Stoughton Icebergs (7-8) outshot the Brookfield Glacier (5-12-1) by 44 to 16, Brookfield stole a 1-0 victory on Saturday, Jan. 22.
Cori Rudella scored on a power play for Brookfield, assisted by Payton Dykstra and Grace Carman in the third period. Icebergs goalie Jordyn Godfrey of Monona Grove had 15 saves.
Brookfield 0 0 1 — 1
Stoughton 0 0 0 — 0
3rd period
B- Cori Rudella (PP) (Payton Dykstra, Grace Carman), 4:34.
