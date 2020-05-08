JoAnn Mary Minter, 71, went to be with her Lord and her parents April 28, 2020. She was born Aug. 4, 1948, to Henry Minter and Vivian Schossow in Madison.
JoAnn worked at Sears in Madison several years and then joined the Sinsinawa Dominican Sisters convent for five years. She retired from A-Z Rental and entered assisted living in McFarland, where she was on the village board.
JoAnn was a member of St Patrick Church in Cedar Falls, Iowa. She loved animals, crafts, sewing and family. She is survived by several cousins, including Anita (Stephen) Keve of Cedar Falls. Among her many friends is her roommate, Jessie Mott at Pinnacle Specialty Care.
Celebrate Life Iowa is in charge of arrangements for cremation. There will be no funeral. Interment will be In Highland Memory Gardens, Madison, later because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
