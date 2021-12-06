Approximately two weeks ago, I was able to give you a preliminary update on the results from the Superintendent Search and Strategic Planning survey that was put out by the Board of Education dealing with what the Board should consider when looking for their next superintendent. This week, I would like to share the preliminary results dealing with the strategic planning portion of the survey.
The survey contained six (6) questions dealing with what the Board should take into consideration when creating their five-year strategic plan. I am grateful for the over two hundred (200+) respondents to the survey. The following is a list of the survey questions and the main responses under each question:
What does the district do well and should continue?
- Great staff
- Treating staff members as professionals
- Good communication
- Taking the time to listen
- Caring for and providing opportunities for students
- Academics and the diversity of students programs
What are two to three areas that the district should focus on during the next 3-5 years?
- Equity, inclusion and diversity
- Mental health of the staff and students
- Hiring and retaining staff
- Staff morale
- Continue to review and update our curriculum to offer students more opportunities and different models of learning
- Community growth and involvement
How should we address these areas and how will we know we are successful?
- Survey staff, students, parents and the community
- Hold listening sessions
- Create a strategic plan with measurable goals
- Continued communication
- Benchmarks and test scores
Are there any new initiatives/programs you would like to see the district implement?
- Focus on current initiatives and do not add any new initiatives/programs
- Increase afterschool clubs and activities, especially at elementary level
*Many respondents had additional courses they would like to see added to the curriculum, but most of these courses had only one or two responses.
What are some specific things that you feel could be done right now that would improve the educational outcomes of our students?
- Hire more staff, especially psychologists, counselors and educational assistants
- Address mental health issues
- Hold students more accountable for academics and behavior
Are there any other thoughts, ideas or suggestions that you feel the Board of Education could implement now to make the school district a better place to work and learn?
- Take the time to find the right candidate to hire as our next superintendent
- Have Board members meet with teachers and visit classrooms
- Staff morale
In addition, to these comments many individuals wanted to thank the Board members for their service and asking for their input on these two important topics. The Board of Education reviewed these responses at their November 15, 2021, Board meeting. During this meeting, the Board authorized the administrative team to start working on the goal of equity within the district. This was one of the major topics mentioned in the survey responses and fits with several of the equity initiatives that are currently going on in the school district. The Board and administrative team will use this strategic goal as a template for working on the other major goals that are selected during the planning process. The Board felt that they would like to wait until after a new superintendent is hired to work on the other major portions of the strategic plan so that the individual has a voice in its creations, especially since one of the superintendents responsibilities will be the implementation of this plan.
Finally, I would again like to take this opportunity to thank everyone who has provided the Board with their thoughts and opinions on these important topics. The Board is listening and is grateful for your participation.