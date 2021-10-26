McFarland volleyball wins regional by defeating Whitewater, Edgerton, will face Lake Mills

McFarland volleyball advanced through regionals with a 3-0 sweep (25-17, 25-21, 25-16) of Edgerton on Saturday, Oct. 23.
Senior outside hitter Avery Pennekamp and sophomore Ainsley Pennekamp each had nine kills. Senior setter Maddy Fortune served three aces and had 23 assists. Senior defensive specialist Holly Casucci led the team with 12 digs.
McFarland (37-2) will have home court advantage in its next match-up. The Spartans will face Lake Mills (29-7) in the first round of sectionals on Thursday, Oct. 28 at 7 p.m. at McFarland High School.
McFarland 3
Whitewater 0
The Spartans handled the Whitewater Whippets with a 3-0 sweep on Thursday, Oct. 21.
McFarland cruised to victory by more than 10 points (25-7, 25-12, 25-10) in each set, advancing the Spartans to the next round of tournament play.
Senior outside hitter Hannah Rounds recorded 14 kills with senior outside hitter Avery Pennekamp earning 12 kills. Rounds led the team with 12 digs, and senior defensive specialist Holly Casucci and senior setter Maddy Fortune each had nine digs.
Fortune led the team with 35 assists. Junior setter Kylie Fernan served two aces and junior middle hitter Gwen Crull had two blocks.