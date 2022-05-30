hot MCFARLAND BASEBALL McFarland baseball upset by Monroe in playoffs By Calahan Steed csteed@hngnews.com csteed Author email May 30, 2022 May 30, 2022 Updated 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The McFarland baseball season came to a close with a 4-1 upset loss to Monroe on Thursday, May 26.Luke Schaaf gave McFarland a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the second inning, scoring Raymond Behnke on an RBI single.In the fourth inning, Monroe scored two runs off an error, going up 2-1. Schaaf reached third base with two outs in the bottom of the fourth, but was left stranded after a fly out.Braylan Roder hit a two-out single in the fifth and reached second base on a passed ball. Roder was unable to score after a ground out ended the inning.In the top of the seventh, Monroe put across two more runs, one on an RBI single and then a throwing error resulted in another run scoring.McFarland failed to get a rally going in the seventh, ending its season with a 4-1 loss. The Spartans finish 13-13 on the year.Monroe 4, McFarland 1Monroe 0 0 0 2 0 0 2 — 4 3 0McFarland 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 — 1 5 2Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — McF: Roder (L; 4-1-2-0-2-5), Roe (3-2-2-1-3-2); M: H. Brukwicki (W; 6.1-5-1-1-9-2), Brukwicki (SV; 0.2-0-0-0-1-1).Leading hitters — McF: Gillen 2B, Lee 1x3, Roder 1x4, Schaaf 1x2; M: Markham 1x2, Sweeney 1x3, Brukwicki 1x3. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Mcfarland Baseball csteed Author email Follow csteed Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today