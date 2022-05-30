 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
hot
MCFARLAND BASEBALL

McFarland baseball upset by Monroe in playoffs

  • Updated

The McFarland baseball season came to a close with a 4-1 upset loss to Monroe on Thursday, May 26.

Luke Schaaf gave McFarland a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the second inning, scoring Raymond Behnke on an RBI single.

In the fourth inning, Monroe scored two runs off an error, going up 2-1. Schaaf reached third base with two outs in the bottom of the fourth, but was left stranded after a fly out.

Braylan Roder hit a two-out single in the fifth and reached second base on a passed ball. Roder was unable to score after a ground out ended the inning.

In the top of the seventh, Monroe put across two more runs, one on an RBI single and then a throwing error resulted in another run scoring.

McFarland failed to get a rally going in the seventh, ending its season with a 4-1 loss. The Spartans finish 13-13 on the year.

Monroe 4, McFarland 1

Monroe 0 0 0 2 0 0 2 — 4 3 0

McFarland 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 — 1 5 2

Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — McF: Roder (L; 4-1-2-0-2-5), Roe (3-2-2-1-3-2); M: H. Brukwicki (W; 6.1-5-1-1-9-2), Brukwicki (SV; 0.2-0-0-0-1-1).

Leading hitters — McF: Gillen 2B, Lee 1x3, Roder 1x4, Schaaf 1x2; M: Markham 1x2, Sweeney 1x3, Brukwicki 1x3.

Tags

Offers go here

Sign Up

Sign up with

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Thank you .

Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

OK