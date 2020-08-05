Dane County Board of Supervisors Public Protection and Judiciary (PP&J) Committee Chair Maureen McCarville (District 22) and County Board Chair Analiese Eicher (District 3) have appointed a subcommittee to lead a comprehensive review of fines and fees assessed in the civil and criminal justice systems.
Supervisor Carousel Bayrd (District 8), PP&J vice chair, has been leading work on eliminating fines and fees in the criminal and civil justice system in Dane County for several years.
“We know our criminal justice system is inequitable, disproportionately affecting African-Americans and low-income individuals and their families,” Bayrd said. “This subcommittee will address the financial harm created by the civil and criminal justice systems and then will propose eliminating fines and fines in our systems that continue to keep individuals in a cycle of poverty and unable to access services.”
The PP&J Fines and Fees Subcommittee will review the current fines and fees assessed in the civil, human services and criminal justice systems and determine how Dane County can reduce or eliminate these fees, fines and costs. The review will include an analysis of the financial hardship and justice hardship placed on African-American individuals, individuals of color, and low-income individuals and their families because of fees.
“This subcommittee has a lot of work to do in the coming months,” McCarville said. “I’m hopeful we are able to address a part of the inequities our criminal justice system has.”
The subcommittee was established earlier this year and includes 14 members representing various roles in the criminal justice system as well as members of the public. The subcommittee appointments are Bayrd and fellow Supervisor Heidi Wegleitner; and community members the Rev. Joseph B Baring Jr., pastor, St. Paul AME Church, Dominique Christian, housing program manager, The Road Home; Sarah Davis, co-director, Lift Dane, Linda Ketcham, executive director, JustDane (formerly Madison Urban Ministry), and Erica Nelson, director, Race to Equity.
Additionally, Madison Common Council President Carter has appointed Alder Arvina Martin to serve on the subcommittee.
The subcommittee also includes representatives from the Dane County Circuit Court, the district attorney’s office, the sheriff’s office, the public defender’s office, clerk of courts office and office of equity and inclusion.
The subcommittee will meet monthly, starting in September and hopes to be completed within a year. It will make a report of findings and recommendations to the Public Protection and Judiciary Committee and the Health and Human Needs Committee.
