State Cross Country: Mackenzie Babcock third in D1 girls' race, Spencer Alf 21st in D2 boys' race

A pair of freshman runners from Monona Grove and McFarland competed at the WIAA Championship State Cross Country Meet at Wisconsin Rapids on Saturday, Oct. 30.
Monona Grove
Mackenzie Babcock of Monona Grove took third overall in the Division 1 race with a time of 18 minutes and 17.8 seconds.
“She exceeded far beyond what we thought she was going to do. Especially during the last mile of the race,” said Monona Grove girls cross country coach Corey Livieri.
Babcock ran with the top group of runners for most of the race before passing a couple of runners and finishing with the fastest time out of all of the runners in the last mile.
“I went into the race knowing that if I wanted a shot at placing in that top group, I needed to get out fast. I didn’t want to get caught running on my own, so I tried my best to run with someone the whole race,” said Babcock. “Being the last race of my freshman season, I knew I needed to leave it all out there.”
Although Babcock was the only runner from Monona Grove competing, many of her teammates made the trip to Wisconsin Rapids to support her.
“The state experience was absolutely incredible. I knew that no matter how the race went, I got to state and in the end that’s what counts. I wanted to soak it all in,” said Babcock.
Senior Lauren Pansegrau of Middleton won the Division 1 race with a time of 17:44.7, helping Middleton take first place as a team.
McFarland
In the Division 2 race, Spencer Alf of McFarland finished in 21st with a time of 17:04.7.
“The first 200-meters, the crowd was just so loud, and I was just amazed at how loud they were,” said Alf. “I just kept going faster and then with like 600-meters left to go, I heard a lot of cheering and it made me try to go faster.”
Alf was the highest finishing freshman in Division 2, with the next freshman finishing in 35th place.
Throughout the race, Alf remained in the top-25 of the field, improving from 24th to 23rd and 21st throughout the three laps.
“There were a lot of hills in the last mile and the fatigue felt pretty hard, but I just fought through it,” said Alf.
Throughout the week, Alf ran with training partners Paxton Nygaard and Issac Ewing and had teammates supporting him throughout the race.
“He had a great week of training leading up to it. We knew on Monday that he was ready to go,” said McFarland cross country coach Andrew Garvey.
“Whenever you’re able to finish up in Rapids, that’s always a good feeling to finish our season up there,” said Garvey.
Junior Nathan Cumberbatch (16:06.4) of Shorewood won the Division 2 boys’ race, helping Shorewood win the Division 2 Boys’ State Championship.