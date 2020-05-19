More renovations are underway at the dog park in the John Urso Community Park off Elvehem Road and Sprecher Road on McFarland’s south side.
Village Administrator Matt Schuenke said the work includes expansion of the dog walking area and the installation of a Frisbee golf course at the adjacent Orchard Hill Park.
“The Frisbee golf has been approved at a budget of $246,000, expanding the dog park at $38,278 and additional woodland clearing at $38,240,” Schuenke said. “All three of these items had previously been approved by the Village Board.”
This is the third phase of the project to make the area more friendly to people and their pets, and to attract Frisbee golf enthusiasts. The first phase included construction of a boardwalk to make the park more accessible, and the second phase focused on woodland clearing and construction of a parking lot on the east side.
Phase three will also include paving the gravel parking lot with curbs and gutters, and construction of a shelter that would have indoor and outdoor dog washing stations, bathrooms and a sitting area.
Schuenke said $750,000 has been appropriated in the 2020 budget for the lot repaving and shelter construction. The village board will open bids for those projects in June.
Additional work at the park is also planned.
“The master plan calls for the inclusion of internal and external trails, namely working in the Lower Yahara River Trail through the center of the park to connect to the south,” Schuenke said. “This will likely take a few years as we work with Dane County on their planning to do so.
“We also have considered previously facility plans adjacent to the parking lot to the east to anchor the Frisbee golf course and be a trailhead of sorts. This, too, is likely a few years down the road.”
Woodland restoration, improving draining and the internal trail network are also planned in the future for the dog park, which first opened in 2009.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.