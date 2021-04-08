WAUKESHA — McFarland's 200-yard medley relay tandem of juniors Adrianna Nickels, Laura Billmann, Emily Schoenbrodt and sophomore Sophia Alf finished eighth with a time of 1 minute, 50.16 seconds at Tuesday's WIAA Division 1 spring state competition at Waukesha South High School.
The Spartans scored 45 points to place 16th as a team while Monona Grove had eight points, finishing 28th.
Schoenbrodt added a 10th place showing in the 50 freestyle (:24.66) and Nickels was 11th in the 100 backstroke (:59.66).
McFarland's 400 freestyle relay group of Schoenbrodt, junior Brooklyn Ray, Alf and Nickels finished 12th (3:40.48).
For the Silver Eagles, sophomore Morgan Heilman was 12th in the 200 freestyle (1:57.89) and 15th in the 100 back (1:01.42).
Senior Brianna Back placed 16th (2:02.55) in the 200 free.
Team scores: Madison Edgewood 350; Middleton 386; Sun Prairie 233; Appleton North 159; Oshkosh West 125; Verona/Mount Horeb 117; Ashwaubenon 116; Bay Port 103.5; Jefferson/Cambridge 102; DeForest 83; Stevens Point 60; Milton 57; Sheboygan North 55; Green Bay Southwest co-op 50; Waunakee 49; McFarland 45; Janesville Craig 43; Beloit Memorial 41; Neenah 41; Stoughton 40; Fond du Lac/Oakfield 31; Eau Claire Memorial 29; Edgerton 21; Sturgeon Bay co-op 19.5; Appleton West/Kimberly 19; Oregon 15; Pulaski 11; Monona Grove 8; La Crosse Logan co-op 3; Eau Claire North 1; Oshkosh North/Lourdes 3.
