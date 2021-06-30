The village of McFarland will soon start collecting bids from contractors on its proposed public safety center.
The village is planning to construct a public safety center at Holscher Road and Broadhead St. to house McFarland’s municipal, fire and police departments and the village’s municipal court.
The facility is expected to cost about $19.5 million, and groundbreaking is envisioned for this fall.
The McFarland Village Board voted on June 28 to finish up the design phase of the project, and send those designs out for bidding from contractors in early July.
The goal is to award a contract in August, village administrator Matt Schuenke said.
Schuenke said the uses of the facility, and the big-picture planning are “more or less set in stone.” Now, village staff are flushing final details out about the designs, and compiling a list of alternate projects in case the design comes in under budget.
Schuenke said village staff have been able to eliminate about $430,000 in costs during this final review.
Concerns over the current variability in the construction industry have come up several times at meetings, given high lumber prices and uncertainty over future project costs. Schuenke said the village is also trying to hire a construction company quickly to avoid higher construction rates due to winter weather.
Schuenke called the public safety center “the largest project this village has ever taken on, no question about that.”
Through a geothermal system below ground and solar panels mounted on the roof and surrounding area, the building is envisioned to produce as much renewable energy as it consumes every year. It’s expected to be the first net zero energy public safety center in the state.
In early June, the village board decided to advance with purchasing its own solar array for the building, to be installed on the roof, exterior wall and ground near the facility. The village board was briefly weighing a partnership with Alliant Energy to lease space on the facility and host the solar array. However, the village decided for this project, a village-owned system would be a better fit.