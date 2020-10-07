When Adam Domack walked into his workshop on a day in early September, he had no idea he was about to create a viral sensation.
Domack, a father of four McFarland students, is one of many local parents trying to navigate the uncharted waters of virtual learning. In the early hours of the first day of school, Domack noticed one overwhelming issue: his kids were having a difficult time getting their iPads situated.
“We were trying everything to prop up their iPads,” Domack said. “We tried the centerpiece on the table, the kids’ backpacks, even a box of garbage bags, but they kept falling over. I was watching this happen and I thought, ‘I need to do something.’”
He headed to his workshop and got to work. Domack said he found some scrap wood from a previous project and used it to put together a rough draft of an iPad stand. The rough draft worked perfectly. Domack’s brothers, who have elementary aged children, caught wind of his project and enlisted him to make some for them as well.
This, Domack said, is when his mother suggested he make a post on social media to see if any other local parents could benefit from the tablet stands.
“I made a post online and it immediately took off,” Domack recalled.
People started contacting him from all different avenues. A barrage of texts, emails, and messages on both his personal and business social media accounts rapidly flooded in.
As the demand for his product spiked quickly, Domack said his sons were mesmerized by the woodworking process. Eventually, they each picked a part of the job that they wanted to take over, and thus was born the family business.
Domack said he and his fiancée agreed upon Little Foxx Construction as the name of their operation after their nickname for their kids.
“I call them my little foxes, so it was very natural and we all thought it was a really cute name,” Domack said.
As McFarland School District officials say they are working on moving forward with a reopening plan, Little Foxx Construction has no plans to slow down. Domack said that while the business started as a simple trick for virtual learning, the family has an abundance of creative ideas up their sleeves. Cellphone and laptop stands, as well as a gravity-fed candy machine, are among the items on their drawing board.
While Little Foxx Construction is making virtual learning dreams come true for hundreds of families, Domack says his own family’s dreams are coming true as well.
At the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Domack family sat down and made dream boards.
“I had the kids think of five things they dream of doing within the next five years,” he said. “One of those things was to take a family vacation, and another was to get a fluffy cat.”
Domack said the family is utilizing the profits from Little Foxx Construction to save up enough money to fulfill the children’s dream boards.
