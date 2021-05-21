Proposed gas regulator on Grandview Trail draws concern from McFarland community

A proposal from Alliant Energy to install an above-ground natural gas regulator along Grandview Trail is seeing some push-back in McFarland.
The energy corporation has plans to install a 20-by-20-foot power station on the southern edge of Grandview Conservancy Park, off the bike trail near where Elvehjem Road meets Creamery Road.
The proposed station would sit on a gravel pad and would be locked in by a 6 ft. chain-link fence, which would include green privacy slats.
If approved by the McFarland Plan Commission, the new station would replace an existing underground station located on the eastern side of Creamery Road. Representatives from Alliant Energy said moving the station down the road in an above-ground capacity is an essential need this year.
Aaron Welsh, a project manager with Alliant Energy, said the current underground station was built in 1975, making its design structure obsolete in 2021.
Welsh also said the current location leaves the regulator station prone to corrosion, which could have significant negative impacts on the village’s natural gas system.
Natural gas regulators are typically used to keep gas pressure at a normal level and ensure a continuous flow of gas, Welsh said.
Despite word from Alliant Energy that the project is a necessary one, some village residents aren’t convinced.
Opposition to the idea of building what some have called an “eyesore” on land that’s zoned as a nature conservancy seems to be a pressing issue for some concerned residents.
“While we recognize the need to allow utilities to locate structures on both private and public lands, we do have some concerns about this location,” said McFarland resident Kathy Pease. “It is far too close to the trail [and] it certainly does not mesh with the ambience of a conservancy area. It will be an eyesore in what has become a heavily traveled, valued, and lovely natural area.”
Pease suggested moving the gas regulator further north, making it not as visible from the trail, though Welsh said that option was looked into and ultimately dismissed. Building further off the path would be encroaching on wetland soil, Welsh said, and also would require Alliant to build an access driveway.
Questions were also raised as to why Alliant Energy has no plans to build the new station at the same site as the current underground station. According to Welsh, that site is too small for an above-ground regulator to fit safely.
In addition to the negative aesthetic quality of the project, McFarland resident Shannon Morrison said she believes the village plan commission would be violating a village ordinance if it decides to approve Alliant Energy’s proposal.
Section 62-111 of the McFarland Village Code of Ordinances, which regulates conditional use permits, states that the, “establishment, maintenance or operation of the conditional use will not be detrimental to or endanger the public health, safety, morals, comfort or general welfare.”
The ordinance also states that, “the uses, values and enjoyment of other property in the neighborhood for purposes already permitted shall be in no foreseeable manner substantially impaired or diminished by the establishment, maintenance or operation of the conditional use and the proposed use is compatible with the use of adjacent land.”
Morrison said she believes an approval of the new regulator system would be a direct violation of this village code.
“The sneaky and underhanded way that previous village boards have tried to surpass this ordinance is unacceptable,” said Morrison. “The development of this power station in a public park and conservancy area continues to erode the morals, comfort, and welfare of the village of McFarland residents. It sends a message that no land is sacred in our village.”
Newly elected Village Trustee and Plan Commission Member Chris St. Clair delivered a similar sentiment Monday night, saying he’d have trouble voting in favor of the new station in the proposed Grandview Trail location.
“If we have a highly trafficked residential area, as a village I do see an impact there,” said St. Clair. “I would have trouble putting a regulator station on an already existing bike path that already has plans for expansion. I just don’t see how that’s not going to have an impact on the use of the area.”
Not all public comment on the project has been negative, however. McFarland resident Julie Randomski, who’s lived near the current underground site since 1994, said some residents have taken their opposition too far.
“I do think that people take it a little bit too far,” Randomski said. “In the 27 years that I’ve lived here, very rarely have we had any issues with [the gas regulator]. Things change, and obviously this underground pit is no longer what needs to be done… I think this is a smart move.”
A vote from the plan commission to approve or deny Alliant’s proposal has yet to take place, though Welsh said for the sake of the project, the energy company is hoping for a fast approval.
Welsh said if the plan commission were to deny the project, a new location would need to be found, which might result in an increase in utility fees for area residents.
“We’re going to have to continue to look for an additional site, and depending on how far away it is from our infrastructure, that would require us to put in more pipe to feed back in the McFarland system, and potentially more costs that would get passed down through rates to customers,” he said.