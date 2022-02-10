 Skip to main content

Feb. 10 Local Government Meetings

City of Monona

Community Media Committee: Feb. 10, 6 p.m., Virtual

Sustainability Committee: Feb. 16, 6:30 p.m., City Hall/Virtual

Finance Committee: Feb. 21, 6 p.m., Monona Library/Virtual

City Council: Feb. 21, 7 p.m., Monona Library/Virtual

Village of McFarland

Village Board: Feb. 14, 7 p.m., Municipal Center/Virtual

Public Utilities: Feb. 15, 6 p.m., Municipal Center/Virtual

DEI Committee: Feb. 16, 6 p.m., Municipal Center/Virtual

Senior Outreach Committee: Feb. 17, 8:30 a.m., Municipal Center/Virtual

Plan Commission: Feb. 21, 7 p.m., Municipal Center/Virtual

Village of Cottage Grove

Plan Commission, Feb. 16, 6:30 p.m., virtual

Village Board: Feb. 21, 6:30 p.m., virtual

Town of Cottage Grove

Public hearing: Feb. 21, 7 p.m., Town Hall/Virtual

Town Board: Feb. 21, 7 p.m., Town Hall/Virtual

McFarland School District

School Board: Feb. 21, 7 p.m., virtual

Monona Grove School District

School Board: Feb. 9, 7 p.m., District Office/Virtual

School Board: Feb. 23, 7 p.m., District Office/Virtual

