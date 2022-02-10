Feb. 10 Local Government Meetings Madeline Westberg Madeline Westberg Author email Feb 10, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save City of MononaCommunity Media Committee: Feb. 10, 6 p.m., VirtualSustainability Committee: Feb. 16, 6:30 p.m., City Hall/VirtualFinance Committee: Feb. 21, 6 p.m., Monona Library/VirtualCity Council: Feb. 21, 7 p.m., Monona Library/VirtualVillage of McFarlandVillage Board: Feb. 14, 7 p.m., Municipal Center/VirtualPublic Utilities: Feb. 15, 6 p.m., Municipal Center/VirtualDEI Committee: Feb. 16, 6 p.m., Municipal Center/VirtualSenior Outreach Committee: Feb. 17, 8:30 a.m., Municipal Center/VirtualPlan Commission: Feb. 21, 7 p.m., Municipal Center/VirtualVillage of Cottage GrovePlan Commission, Feb. 16, 6:30 p.m., virtualVillage Board: Feb. 21, 6:30 p.m., virtualTown of Cottage GrovePublic hearing: Feb. 21, 7 p.m., Town Hall/VirtualTown Board: Feb. 21, 7 p.m., Town Hall/VirtualMcFarland School DistrictSchool Board: Feb. 21, 7 p.m., virtualMonona Grove School DistrictSchool Board: Feb. 9, 7 p.m., District Office/VirtualSchool Board: Feb. 23, 7 p.m., District Office/Virtual Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Madeline Westberg Author email Follow Madeline Westberg Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you