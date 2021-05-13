Student: McFarland High School Senior Sydney Feldner
Parents: Stacy Geiger and Eddie Feldner
Extracurricular activities:
- I am in multiple extracurricular activities such as club soccer (Rush), high school soccer, link crew, student council, ambassadors, nannying, manager of boys soccer, as well as I am always in the student section at other sporting events when I’m not on the bench or playing!
Honors:
- Academic award
Plans after high school:
- I will be attending Edgewood College to study Biology in hopes to become a pediatric oncologist someday. I will also be playing soccer there as well.
Nominated by: Angie Bazan, social studies teacher
Comments from nominators:
"Sydney is an amazing leader both in and out of the classroom. She works very hard academically, but is also very kind and helpful to other students. She is a LINK leader to incoming Freshmen and is the kind of senior who will reach out to them outside of the school day and make them feel included. Sydney worked extremely hard to overcome a knee injury and is back being a leader on her athletic teams. She is a wonderful representation of what it means to be kind and helpful to others!"