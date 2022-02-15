 Skip to main content
MCFARLAND BOYS SWIM

McFarland boys swim qualfies for state in eight events

Spencer Phillips
Spencer Phillips swims the 500-yard freestyle at the WIAA Division 2 Baraboo Sectional on Saturday, Feb. 12. Phillips, along with the 200-yard freestyle relay team, qualified for state.

The McFarland boys swim team qualified for the 2022 WIAA Division 2 State Swim Meet in eight different events on Saturday, Feb. 12, at the Baraboo Sectional.

“The McFarland High School Swim Programs and the McFarland Spartan Sharks work very closely together. This is part of the success that we have seen throughout the years,” said McFarland head coach Caitlyn Hiveley. “The coaches really rely on working together to better understand each swimmer individually.”

Gavinn Vega
Gavin Vega swims the 200-yard freestyle at the Baraboo Sectional on Saturday, Feb. 12. 

The 200-yard medley relay team of freshman Shane TeBeest, sophomore Luke Morrison, senior Jack O’Connor and junior Patrick Zabawa-Lodholz took second with a time of one minute and 40.24 seconds.

Isaac Levin
Isaac Levin swims the 200-yard freestyle at the Baraboo Sectional on Saturday, Feb. 12. 

Sophomore Lyon Hall swam to a second-place finish at 1:47.86 in the 200-yard freestyle. Sophomore Luke Morrison took second in the 200-yard individual medley with a time of 2:06.50.

Jack O'Connor
Jack O'Connor swims the 100-yard backstroke at the Baraboo Sectional on Saturday, Feb. 12. 

In the 50-yard freestyle, Zabawa-Lodholz (21.96) and TeBeest (22.22) took second and fourth respectively, punching both of their tickets to state.

Patrick Zabawa-Lodholz
Patrick Zabawa-Lodholz competes at the Baraboo Sectional on Saturday, Feb. 12. Zabawa-Lodholz qualified for state in the 50-yard freestyle. 

O’Connor placed third in the 100-yard butterfly with a time of 57.19 seconds. The 200-yard freestyle relay team of Zabawa-Lodholz, senior Issac Levin, sophomore Spencer Phillips and Hall took fourth place at 1:32.01.

Shane TeBeest
Shane TeBeest qualified for state in the 50-yard freestyle and the 100-yard backstroke. 

TeBeest (54.12), Hall (55.05) and Morrison (56.63) placed second, third and fourth in the 100-yard backstroke. The 400-yard freestyle relay team of TeBeest, Zabawa-Lodholz, Morrison and Hall swam at 3:18.18, placing second.

“Training for state, like most of the end of our season meets, is about how much effort the swimmer puts in throughout the season, and then tapers during the championship season,” said Hiveley. “Most of the swimmers who qualified for state are year-round swimmers, and put a lot of training in during the off-season times as well.”

The Division 2 Boys State Swim Championship will be on Friday, Feb. 18 at 5:30 p.m. at Waukesha South High School.

Team scores: Madison Edgewood 375, McFarland 303, Sauk Prairie/Wisconsin Heights 288, Stoughton 226, Baraboo 155, Milton 151, DeForest 146, Jefferson/Cambridge 137, Fort Atkinson 126, Platteville/Lancaster 66, Edgerton/Evansville 48, Whitewater 40.

