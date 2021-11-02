McFarland boys soccer qualifies for state with wins over Mount Horeb and Evansville

Battling adversity throughout the season with injuries and close games, it looked as if the McFarland Spartans boys soccer team would not make it to Milwaukee to compete for another state championship. However, in a 3-0 victory over Evansville, the McFarland Spartans punched their ticket to state on Saturday, Oct. 30 for the fourth-straight season.
Each team is "always so different, so you can’t compare it,” said McFarland soccer coach Brett Ogorlazek. “It’s another really special group. The boys came out, they were hungry and they were motivated.”
Senior Zach Nichols broke the scoreless tie in the 12th minute, finding the back of the net off an assist from senior Karan Tara. Nichols, who missed a chunk of the season with an injury, assisted junior Mason Brown, who scored in the 31st minute to give the Spartans a 2-0 lead.
“I’m lucky that we got the opportunity to continue playing, and that I was good to come back,” said Nichols. “I can’t thank my teammates enough for giving it their all while I was gone.”
In the second half, McFarland pushed the lead to 3-0 after Nichols scored a penalty kick in the 61st minute.
“I can’t give our guys enough credit. They have been so focused throughout the playoffs, and so unselfish playing as a team,” said Ogorzalek.
A 3-0 lead and ten key saves from senior goalkeeper Matt Schutt removed all doubt that McFarland would advance to another state tournament appearance.
“Our season didn’t start off the best and we really had to put in the extra work and hours to turn it around, and it was a great reward for doing so,” said Schutt.
McFarland (12-6-2) will defend its previous state championship, where the team defeated Notre Dame (19-3-3) in a 6-1 match on May, 15, 2021, in the Division 2 Alternate-Fall state tournament.
McFarland returns many starters from last year's tournament, including junior Keegan Bell, who scored twice, as well as Nichols, senior Riley Turner, senior Kyle Connor and junior Bubba Blair, who all added a goal. Schutt recorded five saves in the win.
This year, the Division 3 Semifinal is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 5 at Uihlein Park in Milwaukee. The winner will advance to the championship game on Saturday, Nov. 6 at 4:30 p.m. facing the winner of the Shorewood and Rice Lake game.
McFarland 2
Mount Horeb 1
Junior Bubba Blair scored the goal-ahead goal in a McFarland 2-1 victory over Mount Horeb, advancing the Spartans to the sectional final on Thursday, Oct. 28.
Five minutes passed in the first half before Peter Cullen of Mount Horeb put the Vikings on the board. McFarland tied the game before the half as senior Karan Tara found junior Mason Brown for a goal in the 34th minute. In the 48th minute, Brown assisted Blair, who put the Spartans ahead for good.
Senior goalkeeper Matt Schutt had seven saves in the win.