Feb. 24 Upcoming Events Calendar

Doundrins Distilling is holding a budget-friendly plant sale with 10-15 local growers on Sunday, Feb. 27 at 11 a.m. at 300 Progress Drive Suite F.
Saturday, March 5: Community meal
The Cottage Grove Lions Club will host a community meal on Saturday, March 5 from 4-7 p.m. at Flynn Hall, 116 W. Reynolds Street.
Saturday, March 5: Benefit
There will be a benefit for a Cottage Grove-area family at Daly’s Bar and Grill on March 5 at 12 p.m., 1086 Emerald Terrace in Sun Prairie. Event includes live music, meat raffle and silent auction.
McFarland
Feb. 19-27: Black History Month Documentary
The Monona Cable Channel is premiering a documentary to celebrate Black History Month on Feb. 19, 20, 22, 26 and 27 at 7 p.m. and 9 p.m. The documentary is called “WVOE: The Sound of Ebony,” and details African American ownership in radio. To watch, see TDS cable channel 1009, Spectrum channel 982 or www.mcfarlandcablechannel.com.
Feb. 26-27: Mary Ann Jerred Curl vs Cancer Spiel
The Madison Curling Club is hosting a benefit for the UW Carbone Cancer Center on Feb. 26 and 27 at 3 p.m. at the club
Sunday, March 6: Lights! Cabaret! Action
The McFarland High School choirs will put on a collaborative production called “Lights! Cabaret! Action” on Sunday, March 6 at 1 p.m. at the MHS Black Box theater.
Monona
Thursday, Feb. 24: Home repair info session
The Monona Public Library is hosting an online presentation from Bob Weirough, a master certified remodeler and universal design professional to teach you about remodeling your home and using universal design. It’ll be held on Thursday, Feb. 24 at 6 p.m. virtually.
Friday, Feb. 25: Decorate a Donut Day
The Monona Dunkin’ Donuts is hosting a Decorate a Donut event at the Monona Bank RiverRink on Inland Way on Friday, Feb. 25 from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Monday, Feb. 28: Estate Planning
The Monona Public Library is holding an estate planning workshop on Monday, Feb. 28 at 6:30 p.m. virtually. This is a three-part series discussing settling life affairs for yourself and loved ones.
Madison
Saturday, Feb. 26: Art workshop
Olbrich Botanical Gardens will hold a printed collage and alcohol ink workshop on Saturday, Feb. 26 at 9:30 a.m. at the gardens, 3300 Atwood Avenue.
