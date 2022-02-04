 Skip to main content

MCFARLAND VOLLEYBALL

Trish Fortune named Area Coach of the Year, Maddy Fortune Area Player of the Year along with other awards for McFarland girls volleyball

Maddy Fortune
Buy Now

McFarland senior setter Maddy Fortune was named by the Wisconsin State Journal as All-Area Player of the Year.  

The Wisconsin State Journal released its list of all-area players and coaches for the 2021 volleyball season, and McFarland head coach Trish Fortune was named Area Coach of the Year.

“I had great assistants and players that helped me earn this award. Without them, our team wouldn’t have been as successful as we were,” said Fortune.

Fortune led the Spartans to a program record 40 wins in the fall, earning another trip to the Division 2 State Volleyball Tournament.

“The support we received from the school and community was incredible and definitely helped us earn our 40-3 record along with making it a memorable season. I am really happy and proud about the rich tradition we have built in the McFarland Volleyball program,” said Fortune.

Senior setter Maddy Fortune was named Area Player of the Year. Maddy Fortune recorded 1,082 assists and served 87 aces this season.

“I feel very honored for receiving this award. I couldn’t have done it without the help of my awesome teammates and coaches,” said Maddy Fortune.

Along with being named Area Player of the Year, Maddy Fortune was selected to the All Area first team. Also named to the first team were senior outside hitter Avery Pennekamp and junior middle hitter Gwen Crull. Pennekamp led the Spartans with 366 kills and Crull had a team-high 123 blocks.

Senior outside hitter Hannah Rounds was selected as an honorable mention for All-Area. Rounds recorded 323 kills in 2021.

