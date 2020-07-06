Two McFarland golfers are among five from the Edgewood College men’s golf team named Srixon/Cleveland Golf All-America Scholars, according to the Golf Coaches Association of America.
Senior Jackson Eversoll and junior Matt Davidson were recognized for their excellence on the golf course, and also, the classroom.
It was the second straight year Everson received the honor after averaging 78.18 strokes during the fall season and ending his golfing career with 78.33, the 10th lowest in Edgewood College history. An accounting major, Eversoll had a GPA of 3.92.
Davidson had a team best 74.09 average in 11 rounds during the fall season and a grade point average of 3.34. He was named to the All-Northern Athletics College Conference team for a third-straight season after finishing tied for fourth at the league championship in October.
To qualify as an NCAA Division 3 student-athlete, a player must average a 79 or better during the 2019-20 season, while maintaining a cumulative GPA of 3.2 or higher and have played in at least 40 percent of the team's competitive rounds throughout the year.
Edgewood College’s spring golf season was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
