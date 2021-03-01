On Monday, County Executive Joe Parisi announced Dane County will partner with the Village of McFarland to reconstruct Broadhead Street, also known as CTH MN, from Holscher Road to Peninsula Way.
This project will cost $649,000, with Dane County allocating $311,000 and the Village of McFarland allocating $338,000.
“It’s important that we continue to upgrade our roads to maintain public safety,” said County Executive Parisi. “These improvements to Broadhead Street mean safer travel for drivers and pedestrians. Projects like these also provide a more robust infrastructure for Dane County as our community continues to grow.”
This agreement between Dane County and the Village of McFarland includes the design, reconstruction, and jurisdictional transfer of Broadhead Street. The jurisdictional transfer of CTH MN from Holscher Road easterly 820 feet, a distance of .16 of a mile, will occur on Nov. 1. A rectangular rapid flashing beacon will also be installed to improve pedestrian safety.
A resolution to approve the agreement with the Village of McFarland is expected to be approved by the County Board in the coming weeks.
