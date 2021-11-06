Letter to the Editor: Editorial Cartoon

Editorial Cartoon
The cartoon published on October 21, 2121 was both inaccurate and elitist. Higher fuel prices affect everything for sale, not just gasoline. Cost of goods in the supermarket are going up in part due to higher transportation costs. Maybe the elites can afford this, but most folks are hurt by it. The inaccurate part of the cartoon is that the electric cars are clean. They are being charged by electricity, 90% of which is either coal gas or natural gas. This “clean” technology is ignoring the environmental damage being done in South America and Africa. It is not in your backyard, but it is wrecking somebody’s water and uses slave labor to harvest the minerals. The lies just keep piling up on the “green energy” and you publishing “lite humor” like this cartoon helps perpetuate them.
-Richard Wood
Town of Cottage Grove