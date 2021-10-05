McFarland girls swim defeats Sauk

Mara Freeman was apart of three first-place finishes against Sauk on Tuesday, Sept. 28.
The Spartan swimmers pulled out a close 90-80 win over Sauk Prairie on Tuesday, Sept. 28.
In the 200-yard medley relay, Mara Freeman, Laura Billmann, Emily Schoenbrodt and Adriana Nickels won with a time of one minute and 54.19 seconds.
Schoenbrodt won the 50-yard freestyle with a time of 25.11 seconds with Hadley Johnson (26.93) in third. In the 100-yard butterfly, Schoenbrodt claimed first with a time of 1:00.93.
Freeman was victorious with a time of 55.46 in the 100-yard freestyle. Freeman (58.25) led a one-two-three finish for McFarland in the 100-yard backstroke, with Nickels (1:03.78) in second and Caroline Green (1:05.45) in third.