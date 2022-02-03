Feb. 3-11 Senior Meals

Colonial Club
The Colonial Club offers meals Monday-Friday for adults 60 and older. Call 608-837-4611 for reservations or cancellations. Suggested donation is $4 per meal, but pay what you can afford. Transportation is available.
Thursday, Feb. 3
Boneless chicken cacciatore
Pasta
Garlic bread
Carrots
Applesauce
MO: Pasta/beans
Friday, Feb. 4
Beef/bean stew
BP biscuit
Spinach/tomato salad
Banana
Cookie
MO: Mac N Cheese
SO: Chicken Caesar Salad
Monday, Feb. 7
Sloppy Joe
Wheat bun
Potato wedges
Coleslaw
Orange juice
Brownies
MO: Cheese sandwich
Tuesday, Feb. 8
Southwest chicken casserole
Peas
Wheat roll
Mandarin oranges
Ice cream
MO: Veggie lasagna
Wednesday, Feb. 9
Ham/swiss on wheat
Spinach salad
Tomato wedges
Peaches
Pie
MO: Cheese sandwich
Thursday, Feb. 10
Beef tips/gravy
Mashed potatoes
Glazed carrots
Wheat roll
Pineapple
Jello
MO: Rice/beans
Friday, Feb. 11
Meatloaf
Au gratin potatoes
Green beans
Dinner roll
Strawberries
Cake
MO: Veggie burger
SO: Chef’s salad
McFarland Senior Outreach
Home delivered meals are available to homebound seniors over age 60 Monday-Friday. McFarland Senior Outreach hosts in-person meals for adults 60 and older on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 12 p.m. at the McFarland Municipal Center. Diabetic and no added salt meals can be ordered. Suggested $4 donation per meal. Call 608-838-7117 at least two business days in advance to reserve your meal. Transportation to and from meal site is available upon request.
Thursday, Feb. 3
Traditional meatloaf
Yams
Broccoli
White bread/butter
Chunky applesauce
MO – black bean burger
NCS – n/a
Friday, Feb. 4
Lemon dill baked fish
Tartar sauce
Baked potato
Sour cream
Coleslaw
WW bread
Marble loaf cake
MO – hummus wrap
NCS – SF jello
Monday, Feb. 7
Pork loin in gravy
Mashed potatoes
Peas
WW bread/butter
Mandarin oranges
Lemon bar
MO – egg salad
NCS – SF cookie
Tuesday, Feb. 8
Meat Sauce
Spaghetti noodles
Carrots
Mixed green salad
Peaches
Brownie
- Hummus platter alternative (Order a salad menu alternative for Tuesdays by Mondays at 9 a.m.)
MO – marinara/soy
NCS – SF pudding
Wednesday, Feb. 9
Italian sausage
NAS – chicken breast
Coney bun
Roasted potatoes
Stewed tomatoes
Mandarin oranges
Vanilla ice cream cup
MO – multigrain burger
NCS – SF ice cream
Thursday, Feb. 10
Chicken broccoli rice casserole
Carrot coins
Chickpea salad
Tropical fruit
Glazed lemon loaf cake
MO – veggie chicken broccoli rice casserole
NCS – SF jello
Friday, Feb. 11
Meatballs in gravy
NAS – no gravy
Mashed potatoes
Mixed greens
WW roll/butter
Mixed fruit
Butterscotch pudding cup
MO – veggie meatballs
NCS – SF pudding