 Skip to main content

Offers go here

Sign Up

Sign up with

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Thank you .

Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

OK
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Feb. 3-11 Senior Meals

Colonial Club

The Colonial Club offers meals Monday-Friday for adults 60 and older. Call 608-837-4611 for reservations or cancellations. Suggested donation is $4 per meal, but pay what you can afford. Transportation is available.

Thursday, Feb. 3

Boneless chicken cacciatore

Pasta

Garlic bread

Carrots

Applesauce

MO: Pasta/beans

Friday, Feb. 4

Beef/bean stew

BP biscuit

Spinach/tomato salad

Banana

Cookie

MO: Mac N Cheese

SO: Chicken Caesar Salad

Monday, Feb. 7

Sloppy Joe

Wheat bun

Potato wedges

Coleslaw

Orange juice

Brownies

MO: Cheese sandwich

Tuesday, Feb. 8

Southwest chicken casserole

Peas

Wheat roll

Mandarin oranges

Ice cream

MO: Veggie lasagna

Wednesday, Feb. 9

Ham/swiss on wheat

Spinach salad

Tomato wedges

Peaches

Pie

MO: Cheese sandwich

Thursday, Feb. 10

Beef tips/gravy

Mashed potatoes

Glazed carrots

Wheat roll

Pineapple

Jello

MO: Rice/beans

Friday, Feb. 11

Meatloaf

Au gratin potatoes

Green beans

Dinner roll

Strawberries

Cake

MO: Veggie burger

SO: Chef’s salad

McFarland Senior Outreach

Home delivered meals are available to homebound seniors over age 60 Monday-Friday. McFarland Senior Outreach hosts in-person meals for adults 60 and older on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 12 p.m. at the McFarland Municipal Center. Diabetic and no added salt meals can be ordered. Suggested $4 donation per meal. Call 608-838-7117 at least two business days in advance to reserve your meal. Transportation to and from meal site is available upon request.

Thursday, Feb. 3

Traditional meatloaf

Yams

Broccoli

White bread/butter

Chunky applesauce

MO – black bean burger

NCS – n/a

Friday, Feb. 4

Lemon dill baked fish

Tartar sauce

Baked potato

Sour cream

Coleslaw

WW bread

Marble loaf cake

MO – hummus wrap

NCS – SF jello

Monday, Feb. 7

Pork loin in gravy

Mashed potatoes

Peas

WW bread/butter

Mandarin oranges

Lemon bar

MO – egg salad

NCS – SF cookie

Tuesday, Feb. 8

Meat Sauce

Spaghetti noodles

Carrots

Mixed green salad

Peaches

Brownie

  • Hummus platter alternative (Order a salad menu alternative for Tuesdays by Mondays at 9 a.m.)

MO – marinara/soy

NCS – SF pudding

Wednesday, Feb. 9

Italian sausage

NAS – chicken breast

Coney bun

Roasted potatoes

Stewed tomatoes

Mandarin oranges

Vanilla ice cream cup

MO – multigrain burger

NCS – SF ice cream

Thursday, Feb. 10

Chicken broccoli rice casserole

Carrot coins

Chickpea salad

Tropical fruit

Glazed lemon loaf cake

MO – veggie chicken broccoli rice casserole

NCS – SF jello

Friday, Feb. 11

Meatballs in gravy

NAS – no gravy

Mashed potatoes

Mixed greens

WW roll/butter

Mixed fruit

Butterscotch pudding cup

MO – veggie meatballs

NCS – SF pudding

Recommended for you