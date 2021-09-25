Today, I feel hopeful. I know that all the answers to all our issues are not known, but I believe that we are making positive progress. As I was driving to work, I heard a broadcast that Pfizer was applying for authorization at the end of this month for a COVID-19 vaccine that could be administered to children ages five (5) through eleven (11). The broadcast felt that the vaccine would be available to be administered to children in late October. I must admit that when I heard this news I was filled with hope and felt that we are getting one step closer to being able to shed our masks and see the smiles of those around us without the fear of spreading or contracting the virus.
As I have been told many times, hope is not a plan. I understand this and therefore until this hope becomes a reality, we will continue to take all the precautions that are necessary to keep everyone safe. Last Monday night, the Board of Education reviewed our COVID-19 protocols for the start of the school year. We are still under a mask mandate until October 8, so everyone regardless of vaccination status will continue to wear masks while inside any of our school buildings. The Board has made a commitment to reviewing our COVID-19 protocols each month, so that we can make the necessary changes depending upon the spread or control of the virus. One part of the current mask mandate that also provided me with some hope was the decision that was made regarding the playing of musical instruments – the current order allows for the playing of a wind instrument that has a fabric bell cover, or similar cover, that acts as a face covering over the instrument, as long as individuals are spaced at least six (6) feet apart at all times. For me, the playing of music helps restore the spirit and provides a positive outlet for our emotions.
Also, though this weekend’s documentaries and programs highlighting the events of 9/11 were extremely sad, they also provided me with encouragement and hope. I remember the exact moment when I watched the second plane crash into the Twin Towers. I was at a construction meeting for the building of our Intermediate Center in Mount Horeb. What gave me hope was that I saw how we as a nation came together after this incident and banded together as one united nation to deal with a common threat. We were able to put aside our differences and view each other as fellow citizens of the United States of America. The events of this day also helped us to remember the extreme importance of family and friends and the realization that we must cherish each day because tomorrow is not guaranteed to any one of us.
I am also hopeful when I look at our young people. I see a group of individuals that are challenging the way things were in order to make things better in the future. I see the dreams and aspirations that are waiting to be fulfilled. I also see individuals of all ages that work hard to provide opportunities for others and staff members that work closely with students to help them find success.
I have hope that even with all the tragedy and issues that have been caused by the COVID-19 virus that we will emerge stronger because of it. We will have found new ways to make education and educational opportunities available to more people tomorrow than they are today. We will find new ways to combat disease and when all is said and done, we will find new ways to come together as a united people.
Have hope and believe in the possibilities of the future.