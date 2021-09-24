Coach Ogorzalek named Boys Soccer Coach of the Year

After winning the Alternate-Fall Division 2 State Championship and being selected as the 2020-21 NFHS Coaches Association Boys Soccer Coach of the Year, McFarland soccer head coach Brett Ogorzalek had a great year.
“It’s a huge honor. There’s obviously a ton of amazing coaches around the state, and even in the Madison area, a lot of coaches that I learned from and look up to so this is an amazing honor,” said Ogorzalek, who won the award for the third year in a row.
Ogorzalek took over coaching the boys program in 2013, guiding the Spartans to four state appearances, three trips to the state championship game and a state championship victory. With a 13-0-1 record through the COVID-19 shortened 2021 spring season, the Spartans defeated Notre Dame 6-1 in the Division 2 State Championship, and brought home the first championship in program history.
“Communicating on the field when you’re wearing a mask is tough, communicating indoors especially for someone like myself, who might be a little more animated than the average person,” said Ogorzalek.
“A lot of coaching is just like teaching. You’re forming a relationship between players and coaches and it’s like a family, so getting to know people, learning about the players, the coaches, the staff, the managers” is important, he continued. “It’s a little bit tougher to form those bonds and relationships when it’s tough to communicate and see faces.”
Ogorzalek has accumulated more than 100 career wins. In his three years of winning the award, the Spartans record stands at 49-8-1.
“We are really lucky to have the best coaching staff around. I’ll say it over and over, the assistant coaches, the JV coaches, the managers, the players and the families, we’re really lucky that it’s such a great group of people,” he said.
Voted on by the Wisconsin Boys Soccer Coaches Association, the criteria for selection includes coaching record, background, coaching honors, involvement in community and school organizations. Wisconsin coaches represent section four, which includes the states of Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan and Wisconsin.