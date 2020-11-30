A total of 75 grocery bags containing 715 pounds of food and household supplies were donated to the McFarland Community Food Pantry. All the goods and cash were donated by the AMTELCO employees company-wide.

McFarland Pantry Manager Sue Steinmetz said the need is great as the local pantry is serving over 150 area families.

In addition, a generous cash donation was donated to the Saint Vincent de Paul Pantry in Madison.

As an added bonus, it was Giving Tuesday, and the funds received a match to double the generosity.

AMTELCO, located in McFarland, is a trusted name in call center communication systems, software applications and XDS technologies for over 40 years. Founder Bill Curtin II and AMTELCO have more than thirty U.S. Patents for telephony software, data handling methodologies, and telephone switching devices. Billions of calls are processed each day by AMTELCO systems and software in operation in all 50 states and in more than 20 foreign countries.

