Connor Wilson loved playing football, baseball and golf, and enjoyed collecting shoes and vintage clothes. But his biggest passion was hockey.
As a senior at McFarland High School, Wilson was the second leading scorer on the 2017-18 Spartans hockey team with 17 goals and 14 assists for 31 points under first-year head coach Nick Tuma.
Wilson died unexpectedly April 19 at age 20. A celebration of his life will be scheduled at a later date.
Wilson, who was born Jan. 21, 2000, in Madison to parents Christopher Wilson and Roxanne Bengel, was larger than life and passionate about hanging out with his friends, according to a published obituary.
Along with playing hockey at McFarland, Wilson played for travel teams such as the Madison Patriots, the Madison Capitals and other clubs outside of Wisconsin. He was working at G.E. Health at the time of his death.
Wilson is survived by his parents and two siblings, and other family members and loved ones.
Memorials may be made to the Conor Wilson Memorial Fund, c/o Monona State Bank, 5515 Monona Drive, Monona, WI 53716.
Wilson is the second former McFarland athlete to pass away in less than two months. Former boys soccer player Ethan Larson – co-captain of the 2018 Spartans that advanced to the state tournament – died unexpectedly March 5.
