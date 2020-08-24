The Beloit Snappers of the Midwest League are building a brand new baseball park, and the team wants its fans to follow progress of the construction.
A new aerial camera installed in partnership between the Snappers and the Corporate Contractors construction company will allow viewers to see the stadium built in real time over the internet. The camera is on a water tower overlooking the construction site, and provides updated images every 15 minutes throughout the day.
“We’re very excited for our fans to be able to see their ballpark be built and quite literally watch the future of baseball in our community be constructed from the ground up,” general manager Jeff Gray said. “Thanks to our partners at CCI and ABC Supply, fans can view the beautiful riverside location our stadium will call home and keep tabs on the progress at any time, any day.”
The construction camera, which can be viewed at SnappersBaseball.com, also offers fans the ability to view time lapses of the construction over time and view snapshots from previous days.
The 3,500-seat ballpark is scheduled to open for the 2021 season.
The Beloit franchise is affiliated with the Milwaukee Brewers. Former Snappers who played for the Brewers include Hall-of-Famer Paul Molitor and six-time All-Star Prince Fielder.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.