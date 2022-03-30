McFarland baseball ready to round the bases

Graduations and injuries haven taken a toll on the Spartans’ pitchers, as the McFarland baseball team is looking to improve this year from tying for fifth in the Rock Valley Conference last season with a .500 record.
“We have a number of young pitchers in the program who we are excited about, but it may take some time to determine which ones are ready to compete on the varsity level,” said McFarland head coach John Feldner.
Luke Schaaf returns to the mound with the most experience. Schaaf came on strong at the end of last season, earning a total of five wins and striking out 21 batters. Dadon Gillen, who pitched some innings last year, could also see time on the mound.
Gillen will be a big contributor on offense, Feldner said, after finishing last season with 26 hits and 11 RBIs. Against Clinton, Gillen went three-for-four with four RBIs, scoring three runs and hitting a home run. Connor Punzel returns as the lone Spartan with all-conference honors. Named to the Rock Valley All-Conference second team last season, Punzel recorded a .500 batting average with 16 RBIs, hit a home run and scored 25 runs.
“Offensively, Conner Punzel, will again be expected to lead the team in many offensive categories. Conner at shortstop, Gabe Lee catching and Dadon Gillen in center or first base should be the backbone of our defense,” said Feldner.
Also returning to the lineup for McFarland will be Evan Rettkowski, Austin Miller and Zach Storch.
“There are also some underclassmen, who we believe, will be big contributors to the team both offensively and on defense,” said Feldner.
The veteran experience will be crucial for the Spartans as they try to navigate the Rock Valley Conference. Beloit Turner, the conference winner from last season, comes into the season ranked fourth in the Division 2 Wisconsin Baseball rankings. Jefferson, the team that made the Division 2 State Championship last season, is ranked sixth and Edgerton, which took third, was an honorable mention.
McFarland opens the season on the road at Big Foot at 5 p.m. on Thursday, March 31 before playing its home opener against Big Foot at 5 p.m. on Friday, April 1.