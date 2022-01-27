Jan. 27 Upcoming Events Calendar

Cottage Grove
Saturday, Jan. 29: Sledding Party
The Utica Nora Rockdale Trailblazers, a snowmobile club that recently merged with the Cottage Grove “CG” Riders club, is holding a sledding party on Saturday, Jan. 29 from 10 a.m. to dusk at the Deerfield Rod and Gun Club, 4373 Rod and Gun Club Lane. There will be food, a clubhouse to warm up and a rope pull. The club will also host the third annual bar stool races for adults.
Sunday, Feb. 6: Distill my Heart event
Doundrins Distilling is holding a thrifting pop-up sale at 300 Progress Drive, Suite F, on Sunday, Feb. 6 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. There will be a clothing pop-up, concessions and cocktails for sale.
Monday, Feb. 7: Cookie Decorating Class
Cottage Grove Parks and Recreation will hold a cookie decorating class on Monday Feb. 7 at 6 p.m. hosted by Laura Paffel of Pretty Killer Cookies. More information: https://apm.activecommunities.com/cottagegrove/Home.
McFarland
Feb. 1-28: For the love of reading Beanstack challenge
The E.D. Locke Public Library is hosting a reading challenge for readers of all ages in the month of February through Beanstack, a library system virtual platform. Register on https://mcfarlandlibrary.beanstack.org or download the app. Create an account, register for challenges, log your reading time, and enter prize drawings. More information: 608-838-9030.
Monona
Jan. 28-30: Loud in the Library
The Monona Public Library will hold a virtual version of its annual fundraiser Jan. 28, 29 and 30 this year. Called “Loud in the Library: Dine to Donate -The Sequel,” the fundraiser will replace an in-person event for the second year. Any order from EatStreet, a food delivery service, between Jan. 28 and Jan. 30 will donate 15% back to the Monona Public Library with the code LOUD2022.
Jan. 29-Feb. 26: Winter activities
Monona Parks and Recreation will hold weekly activities with a special theme for children and families every Saturday in January and February from 12:30-2:30 p.m. at the Monona Community Center, 1011 Nichols Road. Cost is $15 for children 3-5 and $15 to $20 for children 6-10. Call 608-222-4167 to register.
Saturday, Jan. 29: Lap the Lagoon
The Monona parks and recreation department will hold a skating event at the Winnequah Lagoon on Saturday, Jan. 29 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. The skaters who complete the most laps will win free admission to the Monona Bank RiverRink. Participants will receive a t-shirt.
Wednesday, Feb. 2: EDGER Listening Session
The Monona East Side Business Alliance will hold an Economic Development, Government and Education Roundtable (EDGER) listening session on Feb. 2 at 8 a.m. virtually. The event is hosted by Murphy Desmond S.C. and will feature updates from local government officials, local organizations and others.
Madison
Jan. 25-Feb. 15: Ojibwe storytelling series
The Wisconsin Historical Society is celebrating the Ojibwe storytelling traditions with a four-part virtual series on Tuesday evenings from Jan. 25 to Feb. 15 at 7 p.m. More information: www.wisconsinhistory.org
Thursday, Jan. 27: Native Habitats presentation
Olbrich Botanical Gardens will host a virtual presentation on Native Habitats, as part of a virtual lecture series this year, on Thursday, Jan. 27 at 7 p.m. on Zoom. Presenter Craig Bergmann will speak on naturalized gardens, and native habitats. Cost is $12 for Olbrich members and $15 for the general public.
Saturday, Jan. 29: Yahara Fishing Club day
Jan. 29 is the 24th-annual Kids Ice Fishing Day, hosted by the Yahara Fishing Club of Madison held at the Brittingham park shelter on Lake Monona from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Jan. 29. All children age 14 and under will get a free ice fishing rod and reel, ice scoop, plastic bucket and bait through the club. No registration required, free lunch and hot chocolate provided.
