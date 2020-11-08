Saturday at 2:50am, Dane County Sheriff’s Office Deputies responded to the Magnuson Grand Hotel located at 3510 Millpond Road for a large gathering in the parking lot.

As deputies were en route to the hotel, the Dane County Communications Center reported shots fired. Numerous vehicles were seen leaving the area. Upon investigation, Deputies located approximately 30 shell casings in the parking lot.

The Dane County Sheriff’s Office is continuing to investigate this incident. Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Dane County Communications Center non-emergency line at (608) 255-2345, or the Dane County Sheriff’s Office Tips Line at (608) 284-6900.

