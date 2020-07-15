Mr. and Mrs. Tyler Goke

Ivey Abigail Platz, of Grantsville, Utah, and Tyler John Goke, of Lancaster, were united in marriage June 20, 2020, in Grantsville, Utah.
The groom works at Ellenboro Saloon.
Updated: July 15, 2020 @ 11:32 am
