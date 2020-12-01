Christmas in the Grove
While it won’t look quite the same, Christmas in the Grove is this weekend, with new ideas hoping to bring some holiday cheer in 2020.
Light up the Grove
Go for a drive this weekend and experience the wonder and joy of magical, twinkling light displays from 2020 Light up the Grove contestants. Follow the map of participants from the Chamber of Commerce Facebook page Friday, Saturday, or Sunday from 5 to 7 p.m. each night.
After you’ve taken the drive, vote for your favorites on the Chamber Facebook page.
Join the scavenger hunt and win
Follow the clue to the participating business. Post a photo to your LinkedIn, Facebook, or Instagram news feed using #CottageGroveFirst. Every post is one entry into the Grand Prize Drawing (over $250 in total prizes being given away). Entries must be posted by 11:59 p.m. on Dec. 19. One clue answer will be given each day from Dec. 7-19 on the Cottage Grove Chamber Facebook page. You can still visit a sponsor after their clue answer has been announced for an entry into the grand prize drawing.
First Annual Candle Light Drive Thru, presented by Drumlin Reserve
Enjoy the candlelight display on Saturday, Dec. 5 from 5 to 9 p.m. at Drumlin Reserve. The first 80 cars will receive a goodie bag.
Located at 139 W. Reynolds St., Drumlin Reserve is a trio of buildings offering high quality independent living, assisted living and memory care options.
Support the Cottage Grove Food Pantry
You can help support your friends and neighbors in need this season. Starting on Friday, Dec. 4, you can purchase a snowflake for any amount with the proceeds going to the Cottage Grove Food Pantry. Snowflakes will be available at the Black Bear Inn, Doubledays, 1855 Saloon & Grill, the Bank of Sun Prairie (drive up) and Piggly Wiggly.
Decorate the community Christmas tree
The Cottage Grove Chamber of Commerce and the new Cottage Grove Community Foundation are partnering in an ornament fundraiser. For a $100 donation, you will receive an ornament to decorate and place on the community tree. Once you’ve made your donation, you can pick up your undecorated ornament at Piggly Wiggly. Take it home and decorate it, then bring it back and hang it on the Community Tree.
Proceeds from this fundraiser will equally benefit The Chamber and The Foundation and will be used locally. Check out the Chamber’s Facebook Live event at 7 p.m. on Dec. 4.
The Christmas Journey in Lights
Go on The Christmas Journey from the comfort & safety of your own car with the Christmas Journey in Lights.
Throughout the month of December, you’re welcome to drive through the parking lot at Abiding Shepherd Church (406 W. Cottage Grove Rd.) and celebrate The Christmas Journey in Lights.
The Christmas Journey in Lights is a free light display telling the story of the birth of Jesus. You will also able to hear the Christmas story through your car radio.
Christmas in the Village
This weekend also brings McFarland’s Christmas in the Village.
Santa will be at One Community Bank in McFarland from 9 a.m, to 12 p.m. on Saturday to take socially distanced photos. Santa will also be at the Drive Thru Holiday Tap Room at Madison Curling Club from 12 to 3 p.m.
There will also be a place to drop off letters to Santa at the bank and tap room.
Upon entering the drive-thru market, you will be provided with a menu of all local vendors who have goods or food or beverages available, a clean pen, and a sanitary wipe. You can shop the selections while in line and then fill out your menu accordingly. Vendors will accept payment by credit card only (for safety). As you pull up, you can open your trunk and volunteers will load your car with your desired order.
For the first 300 cars, free Chamber Swag Bags filled with discounts, deals and of course, SWAG from your favorite McFarland businesses, will be given out.
The Santa parade route through town has been canceled.
